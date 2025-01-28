Where to follow The Bachelor season 29 star Alli Jo Hinkes on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

The twenty-ninth season of The Bachelor premiered on January 27, 2025, introducing viewers to 30-year-old Grant Ellis, a day trader from Newark, New Jersey. The season features 25 contestants, one of whom is Alli Jo Hinkes. Hinkes is 30 years old and works as a boxing and fitness trainer. During the premiere episode, Alli Jo made a memorable entrance by delivering a heart-shaped pizza to Grant Ellis.

Her Instagram handle is @a.cup.of.jo_ with over 6,000 followers, where she shares posts related to her career, personal life, and experience on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 29 star Alli Jo Hinkes' fitness passion and boxing expertise

Who is Alli Jo Hinkes?

Alli Jo Hinkes hails from Manalapan, New Jersey, and at 30 years old, she is one of the contestants vying for Grant Ellis's affection in the 2025 season of The Bachelor. According to Cosmopolitan, she works as a boxing trainer, a profession she is passionate about, especially when it comes to helping others achieve their fitness goals.

Alongside her fitness career, Hinkes emphasizes her desire to find true love, which she views as a priority in her life. According to her bio, she is enthusiastic, supportive, and enjoys being a cheerleader for others, hoping to find someone who will offer the same encouragement in return.

Outside of her career, Alli Jo enjoys spending time at the beach, planning travel adventures, and exploring new workouts. She is also interested in fashion and enjoys trying out different fitness activities. She is organized but humorously notes that folding clothes is not her strong suit. Additionally, she dreams of shopping in Dubai.

During the premiere episode of The Bachelor, Alli Jo made a memorable entrance by delivering a heart-shaped pizza to Grant Ellis with the playful question,

“Will you accept a pizza my heart?”

Grant Ellis accepted the gesture, and Alli Jo was one of the 17 contestants to receive a rose from him at the end of the night.

Alli Jo's Instagram presence

Alli Jo Hinkes’s Instagram account, @a.cup.of.jo_, features a variety of posts that reflect her personal and professional life. On January 8, 2025, she shared a poster promoting her appearance on The Bachelor, with the caption,

“Ready to fight for love! 👊🏻💕 Catch me on The Bachelor premiering January 27th at 8 PM on ABC. It’s going to be a total knockout! 🥊😉 @bachelornation.”

Earlier, on December 21, 2024, Alli Jo posted a video of herself on TikTok, captioned,

“The hardest decisions I want to make between now and New Year’s is what matching set to wear to Pilates 😝 @csb always with the best, thank you 🫶🏼.”

In August 2024, she shared a series of photos and videos from a wedding she attended, celebrating Justin and Holly's marriage and congratulating the newlyweds with the hashtag #TheCrazies. In this post, she highlighted a glimpse into her social life outside of her professional career.

Another post, from July 8, 2024, featured a photo of Alli Jo in front of a mirror with the caption,

“Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself 🖤.”

Finally, on April 4, 2024, she shared a photo of herself wearing boxing gloves, emphasizing her dedication to fitness and her commitment to adapting and evolving as she faces new challenges.

