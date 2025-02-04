Who went home tonight in The Bachelor season 29 episode 2? Details explored

In episode 2 of The Bachelor season 29 which aired on February 3, 2025, Grant Ellis continued his journey to find love, but four contestants out of the 25 women who joined were sent home at the end of the night.

The eliminations followed a group of activities, including a basketball date and a musical competition, where the women navigated rivalries, emotional moments, and attempts to form connections with Grant. Among the four eliminated contestants were Allyshia, Ella, Rebekah, and Vicky.

Meet the contestants eliminated in The Bachelor season 29 episode 2

1) Allyshia

Allyshia, a 29-year-old interior designer from Tampa, Florida, was eliminated during episode 2. She had a brief moment of connection with Grant, but her time in the competition came to an end. In her farewell, she expressed her “best wishes” to Grant as she left the mansion.

Allyshia, a former Miss California, dreamed of a fairy-tale romance but was eliminated from The Bachelor this week.

2) Ella

Ella, a 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California, was the second contestant to be eliminated. She had previously written Grant a heartfelt letter, but it was not enough to secure her a rose. After learning she would not continue in the competition, Ella broke down in tears. Fellow contestants comforted her as she processed the elimination.

Per the details provided in her The Bachelor profile, Ella, who came from a close-knit Filipino family, had hoped to find a connection with Grant that would lead to a committed relationship. Passionate about travel and romance novels, she was eliminated but left with support from her peers.

3) Rebekah

Rebekah, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas, was another contestant who did not make it past Episode 2. She had participated in a group date where she stood out by performing a rap song. Despite this attempt to make a memorable impression, Rebekah’s journey was cut short. She shared a hug with Grant before leaving the mansion.

As stated in her The Bachelor bio, Rebekah had expressed a desire to find someone with whom she could travel the world and start a family. She was interested in meeting someone who shared her perspective on life and values.

In her time on The Bachelor, Rebekah showcased her ambition and goal-oriented mindset, but ultimately, her connection with Grant was not enough to secure her a rose.

4) Vicky

Vicky with Grant during the First Impression Rose (Image via Instagram/@vickyvic_)

Vicky, a 28-year-old nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada, was the final contestant to be eliminated during episode 2. Although she had hoped to form a strong bond with Grant, she did not stand out enough to remain in the competition. As the rose ceremony unfolded, Vicky’s time came to a close.

According to her profile on The Bachelor bio, Vicky had previously shared that she dreamed of finding her perfect love story and was ready to put herself out there for love. She was confident and passionate, with a background as a former NFL cheerleader. However, her journey ended this week as Grant moved forward with the remaining contestants.

Watch The Bachelor season 29 on Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC or stream anytime on Hulu!

