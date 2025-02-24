"I try never to complain"— When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec commented on having a positive mindset

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec believes in approaching life with a positive mindset. He feels that if people see their lives with a negative mindset, then they would start believing that they have a miserable life.

At a 92nd Street Y event on May 17, 2016, Robert was joined by his fellow Shark Tank co-judges Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John. The three sat down to talk about Robert's book, You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success.

During the interview, Robert shared his thoughts on the power of mindset and how it shapes a person's reality. He believes that people are influenced by their thoughts, so he makes sure that he is very mindful of the words that he uses and refrains from complaining about his life.

"If we wake up every day and say, 'Ohh, I have to go to work', 'I have to do this'. I try to always say 'I have the privilege of doing this'. Like we're launching this book. I'm super tired, I was up at 6:00 this morning. You know what it's like. And I try never to complain because I think I've really worked my asses off to be this busy," he said.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec chimes in on destiny and how a person's mindset affects their lives

In the 92nd Street Y event interview, Robert Herjavec reflected on one of the quotes from his book You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success, which revolved around pre-destiny.

The quote noted that while individuals can't control how they are born into the world, they have the power to control what they do with their lives, and every step that they make measures the kind of person they are.

Recalling the quote, Robert explained that the journey of a person and the things that they do along the way are more important than the destination they want to reach.

The Shark Tank judge added that he doesn’t believe a person’s birth circumstances truly predetermine their future. Instead, he believes individuals can shape their destiny through the actions they take.

"I know this isn't true, but I believe I'm in absolute control of my own destiny. I believe I'm responsible for everything that happens to me. I know that's not true, and I know that crap's gonna happen and bad things are going to go this way and good things that way, but I control how I react to them," Robert said.

The Shark Tank investor continued:

"If I were to be believed the opposite, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'd be, in a little town in the middle of nowhere. I mean, what other choice do we have if we don't go out and make the most of this opportunity?"

Robert further noted that it was in human nature that people want to do better, and no one wakes up saying that they want their lives to be miserable. He emphasized that everyone wanted to do better either for themselves or for their family.

Building on Robert's point, Daymond asked him if he believed in the idea that people's mindsets play an important role in how they shape their reality. He essentially asked if a person who is constantly thinking that their life is miserable unintentionally convinces themselves into believing that their life is unfair or unchangeable.

"So you're saying that people don't say 'I want my life to suck', but we become what we think about most of the time. Are you saying that if they convince themselves that no matter what life will suck... because it sucks for this person, sucks for that person, and we can't get out of their circumstance. Do you believe they convince themselves that life will suck?" he asked.

In response, Robert explained that people are a function of the things that they think about. He added that because of this he himself tries to be very careful with the words that he uses. He believes that the subconscious mind is so powerful that if people constantly thought about their lives with a negative mindset, then they would believe that they have a miserable life.

So the Shark Tank judge approaches his life with a positive mindset and never complains about anything.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

