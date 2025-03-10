Netflix's reality dating show Love Never Lies Poland premiered on February 26, 2025. The series featured seven couples striving to repair their relationships and win a cash prize. Previously, Karolina and Agnieszka won the final prize pot of 139,000 zlotys by giving the least lies during the EyeDetect tests over the course of the season.

Ad

In the Love Never Lies Poland reunion episode, which was released on March 10, 2025, the seven couples who were put in two different villas — Villa of Doubt and Villa of Temptation — were brought together as host Maja Bohosiewicz asked them about their current relationship statuses.

The synopsis of season 3 reunion reads:

"Did they break-up, shake-up, or make-up? Couples, temptations, and few surprise guests return for a tearful, impassioned, and revealing reunion."

Ad

Trending

What happened in the Love Never Lies Poland season 3 reunion?

Ad

The host of Love Never Lies Poland, Maja, welcomed all the couples after eight months of concluding the filming. She also revealed that contestants from previous seasons would also join them to give their expertise. The welcoming of guests didn't stop there as the singles from the latest season were also called in, including Pawel, Jacek, and Pidzej.

Karolina and Agnieszka revealed that they were still together and got engaged in Tuscany, Italy. Both revealed that they were able to grow as people and their relationship was better for it. The same-sex couple were also looking for a venue where they could say their wedding vows.

Ad

"I don't know about you, but this show helped me grow. I don't want to say that now I ignore you and the things you want from life, but I learned to also put myself first," said Love Never Lies Poland star Agnieszka.

Ad

The next couple to be addressed were Max and Eugene, but things got heated as Max called Jacek a "b*tch". When Maja probed further, Max revealed that he wasn't happy that Jacek and Eugene got physical in the show.

But the rest of the cast members, including the veterans from the past seasons, defended Jacek as he was the one who was single and not the other way around.

Next was Marta and Grzegorz, who revealed they were not together anymore despite trying to live together after the conclusion of Love Never Lies Poland season 3. Grzegorz mentioned that he had a ring ready before the show and he intended to propose to Marta.

Ad

Things changed when Marta said something to Grzegorz that he didn't want to disclose "out of respect" to Marta.

Ad

Patrycja and Lukasz also revealed that they were not in a relationship as well. When Maja asked about the reason, Lukasz believed that since his past relationship was four years ago and Patrycja's relationship was one year ago, he was more ready to be in a relationship than her.

While talking about the past, Lukasz became emotional and decided to leave the set.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Dominik were accused by a former contestant, Jedrzej, of joining the show to gain some clout.

Ad

"It seems as if you wanted to come here for attention and not for the relationship," said Jedrzej.

As Lukasz joined back, Paula and Michal revealed on Love Never Lies Poland reunion that they started going to therapy after the show. They also planned on having a wedding later this year. The reunion episode soon concluded with the whole cast gathering around and saying goodbyes.

Ad

Season 3 of Love Never Lies Poland can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback