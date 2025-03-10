"It was best to split up" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Paweł opens up about his and Kasia's breakup at the reunion

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 released episode 8, titled The Reunion, on March 9, 2025. The segment saw the cast members sit down with host Maja Bohosiewicz to reflect on their journey and disclose their relationship statuses after leaving the show. Among them were Kasia and Paweł, who announced that they had called things off and decided to get a divorce.

When asked, Paweł stated he and Kasia put their best foot forward to rekindle their relationship and save their marriage, but decided to end things after failing to make it work.

"We did try. And after almost two months of trying we decided that it was best to split up. Ultimately, this decision would be a wiser one and a healthier one for myself and Kasia," Paweł said.

Kasia revealed they were together "on paper" but not in real life. Paweł further noted that breaking up was the "best solution" for their well-being and mental health. Kasia chimed in, saying the decision was not "easy." However, she knew she had to put herself first and parting ways was the best she could do for herself.

"I downloaded some dating apps again" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Paweł on realizing he needed to change

When host Maja asked the former pair what their relationship looked like after the cameras stopped rolling, Kasia mentioned they underwent therapy in hopes of restoring their relationship to how it was at the beginning of their marriage. She further admitted they went on dates and trips. However, despite their efforts, they realized it was not working out.

The Love Never Lies: Poland star claimed it was a "paradox" that their communication improved after they decided to end things. Paweł added that they still lived together.

"In a way, we came back to what was at the beginning because it started with friendship," Kasia said.

The Love Never Lies: Poland host then asked them if they genuinely thought they could rebuild their relationship after leaving the show. While Kasia answered in the affirmative, Paweł hesitated to do the same. When prompted, he revealed an incident, which made him question his own intentions and realize that he needed to change.

"Later on, I downloaded some dating apps again, and I thought to myself, 'Why am I on these apps not even two months later? No, this doesn't feel right,' " he said.

The Love Never Lies: Poland alum eventually realized that "something was definitely not right" and he needed to change, especially if he did not want to hurt Kasia again.

Maja then asked Paweł to explain why he cheated on Kasia. The male cast member acknowledged he was running away from who he "truly was" and added that previously he sought care and closeness from a man, not a woman. Paweł confirmed he could not reunite with Kasia because it would return him to "square one yet again," where he knew he would not remain faithful to her.

Love Never Lies: Poland single, Paweł, who was paired with Kasia's ex, Paweł, chimed in, saying he wanted to help him understand his s*xual orientation and come to terms with it. However, not everyone was appreciative of Paweł's behavior. They criticized him for coming on the show, knowing his secrets would get disclosed, humiliating Kasia on national television.

The participants claimed his apology was not genuine and that he used the show to end things with Kasia. The Love Never Lies: Poland stars further called him out for engaging in intimate relationships with other people while ignoring Kasia.

Towards the end of their segment, Kasia revealed she had downloaded a dating app and was surprised to see the response. However, she confessed she was not planning on dating anyone immediately.

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

