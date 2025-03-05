"I do want to rebuild" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Kasia on giving her marriage to Paweł another try

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 released episode 7, titled Truth & Love Win, on March 5, 2025. The segment featured the couples reuniting for a final Love Never Lies ceremony, where they confronted each other and reflected on their potential future together. Kasia came face to face with Paweł, feeling apprehensive about her relationship with him. She wondered if she could overlook Paweł's infidelity.

Ad

However, when asked if she wanted to reconcile, Kasia said:

"Even after everything I've seen, yes, I do want to rebuild. You can't just stop loving someone, despite everything that he's done. But right now, I have to put myself first."

Earlier in the series, Paweł admitted to cheating on Kasia with other men not once but multiple times. When the news was conveyed to Kasia, she broke down and wished to end her relationship with Paweł. She even left her wedding ring at the Villa of Doubt before heading to the Villa of Temptation.

Ad

Trending

While spending time apart from Kasia and watching her grow closer to her partner at the Villa of Temptation, Paweł recognized his feelings for her. Consequently, the Love Never Lies: Poland star entered the episode 7 ceremony, hoping to make amends and reassure Kasia of his feelings.

"I promise to give my faithfulness to you" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Paweł returns the wedding ring to Kasia

Ad

The Love Never Lies: Poland episode saw host Maja Bohosiewicz play a footage of Paweł, in which he admitted that he regretted his actions and never intended to hurt Kasia by being unfaithful to her. Regardless, he could not explain why he cheated on her and jeopardized their marriage. Kasia watched the clip and heard Paweł assume that she despised him for what he had done to her.

"I've never seen him like this," she said.

Ad

The Love Never Lies: Poland star told Maja that she wanted to know why Paweł cheated on her if he did not want to hurt her. Kasia confessed she was "anxious" about facing him in the main ceremony. While talking to the cameras, she added that although she saw remorse in him, she suspected his authenticity.

During a conversation with a co-star, Kasia admitted she was reconsidering her decision to divorce him. At the ceremony, when Maja asked Kasia who was the "most important" to her, she answered, "I'm the most important." Soon after, Paweł arrived and said:

Ad

"I love you, little mouse. For real."

Ad

Kasia struggled to believe what the Love Never Lies: Poland star said, especially after what she had seen and heard in the footage. When Maja asked Paweł if he was prepared to start a new chapter with Kasia and give her intimacy, he answered in the affirmative while Kasia retorted, saying she had been waiting ten years to receive it.

Soon after, the couple's last EyeDetect answers were disclosed. Paweł was asked if he regretted being unfaithful to Kasia. He truthfully answered that he did. Kasia, however, struggled to believe him, saying she could not see remorse in the video clips.

Ad

Kasia, on the other hand, was asked if she wanted to rebuild her relationship with Paweł. She answered in the affirmative, which EyeDetect confirmed. However, the Love Never Lies: Poland star clarified that although she wished to rebuild, she wanted to focus on herself first.

Paweł then pulled out her wedding ring and went down one knee, saying:

"After all of this, once more, I promise to give my faithfulness to you."

Ad

Ad

After leaving the ceremony, Paweł sat down with Kasia and told her he never intended to hurt her. However, when Kasia asked why he cheated on her, he could not come up with an answer. Kasia further questioned him for cheating on her with other men. Paweł explained he was tempted to engage with women, but claimed it would make him feel like "total s**t."

Nevertheless, Kasia criticized him for not resolving the issues at home and admitting to everything on a reality show.

Ad

Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback