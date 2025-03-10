“Broke up a month after the show”- Love Never Lies: Poland star Marta gives an update of her relationship at the reunion

The Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 reunion was finally released on March 9, ending the season on a bittersweet note. The reunion customarily saw the participants uniting to talk about their experiences while they were on the show and giving updates on their lives after it.

Among these, some continued to stay together, while others broke up. Marta and Grzegorz, who left the finale after understanding that they wanted to be together, also had some important updates. Marta revealed that they got together after the show ended, saying:

"We even went to therapy once and tried to find common ground, but it didn't work out, so we broke up a month after the show."

Grzegorz and Marta then revealed what their relationship went through and how they concluded it. While Grzegorz revealed that he was about to propose to Marta, she said she would've accepted the proposal if it had happened before the show.

What Marta and Grzegorz said about their relationship on Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 reunion

After Marta announced that they had gotten back together after the finale and that they had even tried getting therapy to make things work, Grzegorz said that he was glad how things generally turned out because of Love Never Lies: Poland.

He further stated that he was grateful to Marta for the relationship, but Marta insisted he needed to stop talking about himself and focus on talking about the relationship instead.

Marta added that she asked Grzegorz to move out, and that was how the breakup happened. She further stated that she was tired of Grzegorz's company and that she felt bad, so she had to end things. Grzegorz added:

"We just didn't get along as well as we had hoped, and that's how it went."

Marta further said that they could only be resentful towards themselves because of all the time they wasted on each other. Maja, the Love Never Lies: Poland host, asked them if it was easier or harder to break up because of the public nature of their relationship.

Marta clarified that their break-up wasn't affected by that, because there was no point in continuing a relationship if someone was feeling suffocated.

Marta was then asked how she felt when she found out Grzegorz was going to propose to her. She said Grzegorz wasn't going to propose to her after what happened between him and Janka at the Love Never Lies: Poland villa.

Grzegorz's story differed because he said he didn't propose to Marta because something she said offended him. He refused to disclose what she said because he wanted to protect her privacy.

He further revealed:

"I paid for the production of the ring, and I managed to talk to the jeweler into putting it up in the store for sale."

Maja then asked Marta if she would've accepted the ring if Grzegorz had proposed to her before the show. Marta said she would've because she really wanted to be proposed to before Love Never Lies: Poland.

Maja then reflected on a moment from the show where Marta said she missed Kuba and asked if she really meant it.

Marta said that she did miss him at the moment, and it just meant that she wasn't very happy in her current relationship to have thoughts about another guy. She added:

"I was grateful for him at the time because he surrounded me with care and acceptance that I needed."

The two then revealed that they hadn't seen or talked to each other in the past seven months since they left the show. Kuba, on the other hand, revealed that he got intimate with Marta after she broke up with Grzegorz.

All 3 seasons of Love Never Lies: Poland are available to stream on Netflix.

