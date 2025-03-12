Temptation Island 2025 episode 8 recap: Mark reviews footage with participants before final dates

Episode 8 of Temptation Island, titled Trust the Process, aired on March 12, 2025. The episode focused on reviewing past experiences and preparing for the final dates. Host Mark L. Walberg met with the participants to go over the recent footage and set the stage for the upcoming overnight dates.

Brion returned to the villa after watching Shante's video, where she expressed how hurt she felt by his actions.

"I feel like he doesn't take responsibility for anything that he does," Amiah commented about Brion in a confessional.

Shante then had a private conversation with Brion, choosing to decline the date he had asked for earlier, saying she wanted to avoid being in an "uncomfortable situation." Several participants went on final dates. Grant and Natalie shared a date where he gave her flowers and a letter. Ashley and Danny enjoyed a pottery date, with the former reflecting that it was "so fun and easy" with him.

Tayler and Yamen went hiking and explored a waterfall. Tyler and Kay had a mud mask date by the beach, and the latter expressed that Tyler made her feel "secure." Shante and Giovanni tried their hand at glass-making, while Alex and Lino went rock climbing.

The contestants review their connections in Temptation Island

As the dates continued in this episode, Grant wrote a letter for Natalie.

"The connection I feel with you is very real. You've shown me the kind of love I really do yearn for," he wrote.

After Tayler kissed Yamen, she mentioned that she did not feel she was "disrespecting" her relationship with Tyler, as she believed there was no relationship between them. Later, Tayler and Ashley discussed their experiences in Temptation Island, including kissing their new connections.

Mark then announced the upcoming bonfire, reminding the women that this would be the last time they would see footage before the final bonfire. During the bonfire, Shante saw a clip of Amiah declining Brion's date request.

"I'm glad she stood up for herself, and she didn't wanna be put in a position where she felt like she was going to be uncomfortable," she responded.

Shante also shared that Brion needed to be ready for a "rough conversation" about his behavior. Ashley watched a video of Grant's letter and commented that he often jumped "from girl to girl" without considering what he was leaving behind. Tayler saw Tyler's intimate moment with Kay and said she was "happy for him."

"I feel empty, I literally have like no emotion," she added.

Mark then announced that each woman could have one final overnight date with their chosen partner, while the rest would be sent home. Participants would then decide whether to leave the Temptation Island with their original partner, someone they connected with during the experience, or alone.

The men see the video clips in the last bonfire before finale in Temptation Island

Mark later gathered the men for their bonfire session in Temptation Island. Grant watched footage of Ashley and Danny getting intimate. He acknowledged, "It was terrible to watch," but accepted that they had both "moved on."

Tyler viewed a clip of Tayler kissing Yamen. Reflecting on the experience, he said that they had both "gotten answers" from their time on the island.

The episode ended with the participants preparing for their final overnight dates and reflecting on the choices that lay ahead, setting the stage for the season's concluding moments.

The latest episodes of Temptation Island are currently streaming on Netflix.

