Temptation Island 2025 episode 7 recap: A shocking video stuns the cast while some are sent home

The latest episodes of Temptation Island aired on March 12, 2025, bringing difficult decisions for the couples and tempters. Episode 7, titled Mixed Messages, gave more clarity to the couples. The episode began with host Mark L. Walberg sitting down with Shante to prepare her for a video.

The footage showed Brion entering a bathroom with Courtney and Alex, accompanied by sounds that implied intimacy.

"I didn't think I'd wake up with any regret or anything, and I don't," Brion later shared in a confessional.

Watching the video impacted Shante, as she said that she felt "dumb." She further reflected that Brion would not have acted that way "in the real world." Mark commented that Shante was speaking from her mind, not her heart.

Mark then revealed that all participants would have the option to record a 30-second video message for their partners. Whether to send the message or not was entirely their decision. Later, Mark took the women and men aside in their respective villas to decide which tempters they wanted to keep, resulting in some participants being sent home.

Brion's confession and subsequent fallout in Temptation Island

After Shante viewed Brion's video, the women returned to the villa and discussed the incident in episode 7 of the Temptation Island.

"Having a naked girl in your bathroom is cheating," Alexa told Dan.

Meanwhile, Grant, who is in a relationship with Ashley, expressed that he planned to cut her off in his video message due to her recent actions. In a conversation about Ashley's kiss with another man, she stated:

"He's gonna say, I can f*ck a girl in the shower, but if Ashley kisses someone, that's where I draw the line."

At the men's villa, Brion spoke with Amiah about his relationship with Shante.

"I know in my heart of hearts. I'm glad it happened," he shared.

He also discussed their s*xual issues, prompting Amiah to walk away after expressing discomfort with the topic. Mark later asked the women to choose which tempters to keep. Alexa chose Mark and Gio, while Tayler selected Yamen and Case. Shante picked Hashim and Dan, and Ashley chose Danny and Logan.

The remaining four men were sent home in Temptation Island. Meanwhile, the men also selected which women to keep. Tyler chose Kay and Mel. Brion picked Angel and Amiah, and Grant chose Natalie and Alex. Lino picked Nikki and Olivia S. The others were sent home. Courtney, who had formed a bond with Brion, expressed surprise at being sent home, saying she was "shocked."

Video messages and reflections

As this episode of Temptation Island continued, Ashley received a video message from Grant.

"Whether or not we make it out of here together or not, I just want us to be happy," he said.

Ashley responded in a confessional, saying she would no longer "tolerate" his behavior and would focus on her own needs moving forward. Grant did not receive a message from her. Alexa sent Lino a message in Temptation Island.

"Amid all of the other boys being disloyal, you have been the trustworthy man I've been preaching about," she said.

Lino reflected that giving up his love for Alexa would be "the worst decision" of his life. In his message to her, he shared that the journey was an "emotional rollercoaster," and expressed hope for personal growth. Tayler received a message from Tyler, who said he wanted "the best for her," expressing his love. Tyler did not get a message.

Shante received a message from Brion, in which he admitted the boundary he crossed was not what he needed in his life, and he would never let her "feel insufficient." Shante responded by stating his actions "hurt" her, and that his lack of regret had "genuinely crushed" her.

Watch the latest episodes of Temptation Island currently streaming on Netflix.

