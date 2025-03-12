Temptation Island 2025 episode 6 recap: The cast plays a game of pickleball as a familiar face returns to the women's villa

Netflix has released the reboot of Temptation Island with all 10 episodes made available to stream on March 12, 2025. Four couples participated in a social experiment, temporarily separating from each other to explore relationships with new people.

In the previous episode, Mark and the ladies sat down to watch clips of the men going out with the temptresses, which resulted in Tayler shedding tears. Temptation Haven tents opened up where the islanders were given the opportunity to explore more connections.

The latest episode of Temptation Island saw Case coming back to the villa after he left in previous episodes seeking a permanent connection. The guys then let loose as they played a game of pickleball with the temptresses.

What happened in Temptation Island 2025 episode 6?

Episode 6 of Temptation Island kicked off with the men wondering who set the red light off in the women's villa last night. Ashley came forward in the women's villa and revealed it was her and Danny who entered the Temptation Haven tent. She also mentioned that they didn't get physical and she just wanted Grant to worry about her.

"Because we see them do something bad, and that makes us sick to our stomach, we think we owe it to them to not do something. Like, that's what would actually get to them to think," said Ashley.

The women's villa got two guests as host Mark brought in Case with him, who felt he had unfinished business in the villa. Previously, Case tried to connect with Tayler but expressed that they both wanted different things. Mark took Tayler to the side and told her that he felt emotional when she expressed that the feeling of everybody leaving her was constant.

Mark asked Tayler to work on herself as according to him part of that feeling lay on Tayler herself. As Case and Tayler made amends in the women's villa, the men went to the pickleball courts to enjoy a game of racquets with the temptresses. Both villas later enjoyed late-night parties with activities like making their own tent.

During the party, Ashley told Danny that she wanted to go in the Temptation Haven tent again with him. Seeing the red lights in the men's villa, Grant was encouraged to go in the tent by his Temptation Island castmates. The next day, Ashley went up to her other connection, Logan, and stated that she felt confused by the situation as she liked both of them.

"Danny and Logan have both made me realize how much more I deserve and that I need to hold people I let in my life to a higher standard. I just like both of them," stated Ashley.

Later, the men went into another bonfire night where the cast were shown what their partner was up to in the Temptation Island villas. After seeing Tayler talk to Yamen, Tyler revealed that he was still in the process of getting to know Kay but was already "looking up to her." Brion was shown the footage where Shante cried wondering if Brion went into the Haven tent with any of the temptresses.

Brion explained to Mark that he didn't want to continue thinking about physical attraction with other women as it was out of his system. Next were the girls who entered the bonfire area with Mark. Ashley stated her disbelief when she was shown the footage of Grant getting physical with Natalie and later hoped to make it work with Ashley.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island 2025 are available to stream on Netflix.

