Temptation Island 2025 episode 5 recap: Temptation Haven tents open up while Tayler gets emotional

Netflix has released the reboot of Temptation Island with all 10 episodes made available to stream on March 12, 2025. Four couples participated in a social experiment, temporarily separating from each other to explore relationships with new people.

The couples who were at a crossroads in their relationships, lived on the Island of Hawai'i, separated from each other. They moved into a villa with 28 eligible singles who were open to forming new connections. The separated couples attended bonfires where they discussed their progress with host Mark L. Walberg and watched videos of their partners' experiences.

In episode 5 of Temptation Island, Mark and the ladies sat down to watch clips of the men going out with the temptresses which resulted in Tayler shedding tears. Meanwhile, Temptation Haven tents opened up where the islanders are given the opportunity to explore temptation.

What happened in Temptation Island 2025 episode 5?

The Temptation Island episode picked up from where the last one concluded with the ladies getting a glimpse of what their partners were up to. Tayler's partner Tyler had a date with Kay and declared that his relationship with Tayler was over. Listening to Tyler's words brought tears to Tayler's eyes as she expressed that wanted the relationship to work despite its flaws.

Calling the situation her "worst nightmare," Tayler was consoled by host, Mark, who asked the Temptation Island contestant to look at the positive side of things. However, it was not enough to convience Tayler as she wondered that something might be wrong with her as people in her past had also walked away from her as time passed.

"When people get to know me, they leave. Everybody else leaves. That's why he's leaving. That's why I say I'm not worthy. They leave," said Tayler.

As the ladies left the premises, men entered to see what the women were up to. Tyler didn't appreciate when his partner mentioned him having "b*tch tendencies" to Cody. Mark then revealed to the men that they would be going on dates the next day with Temptation Haven tents being available to them afterward.

After coming back to the Temptation Island villa, Ashley declared that she was single and asked Danny to go out with her. Before the next day started, Tyler and Kay entered the Temptation Haven tent, triggering a red light and alerting the other villa. Later, Brion became physical with both Courtney and Alex but mentioned that he didn't have any regrets.

“Last night was a good night, but no, I didn't think I'd wake up with any regret or anything. I think I'm still respecting Shante at the end of the day. I think women respect honesty and being true to yourself,” stated Brion.

Brion later went on a date with Angel who asked questions which Brion admitted made him "uncomfortable". Angel on her part revealed in a confessional that Brion tends to contradict himself. Meanwhile, Ashley mentioned that she enjoyed going on a date with Danny as it felt safe. Danny revealed to the cameras that he felt their connection was the deepest in Temptation Island.

Meanwhile, on a date with Grant, Natalie revealed that her parents were separated. Seeing the opportunity, Grant mentioned that he saw himself married in the future.

The Temptation Island episode concluded with the flickering of red light in the men's villa which meant that one of the ladies decided to enter the Temptation Haven tent with a single.

