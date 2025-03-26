"We should get all the guys out first" — Million Dollar Secret's Se Young shares her bold strategy with Lauren

Million Dollar Secret premiered on Netflix with episodes 1-3 on March 26, 2025. It introduced 12 participants, one of whom was a secret millionaire. The undercover millionaire's primary motive was to prevent the others from discovering their identity and claiming the prize money for themselves. As the players schemed, Se Young shared her strategy with Lauren, the millionaire, unaware of her identity.

In episode 1 of Million Dollar Secret, titled Instant Millionaire, Se Young pulled Lauren aside for a private conversation and shared her game plan.

"So, I'm thinking, seven girls, five guys. We should just get all the guys out first," Se Young said.

Lauren was pleasantly surprised by her plan, although she tried not to react much in case she gave away her identity. Meanwhile, Se Young continued explaining that she wanted to eliminate the male cast members first so that she and her female co-stars could, later in the competition, "play the game" of trying to figure out who the millionaire was.

Lauren only responded with, "That's interesting," before their conversation was interrupted by Chris and Kyle.

"Feels very genuine" — Million Dollar Secret star Se Young explains why she decided to confide in Lauren

Hosted by English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz, Million Dollar Secret saw 12 players from diverse backgrounds arrive at The Stag to play the "unique game of predator and prey." As they mingled, Se Young, a 35-year-old systems VP, noticed her co-stars were "very fancy."

"I hope that I can pull that sociable part of me out of my b*tt and chat about freaking, I don't know, makeup brands and the Kardashians," Se Young said in a confessional.

Consequently, the Million Dollar Secret star started engaging in conversations with the other participants, particularly Lauren. While at the dinner table, Se Young revealed that one's goal should "just be to stay in the game," which she believed could be achieved by contributing to the challenges, sharing information with people, and building relationships.

Soon after, she pulled Lauren aside for a one-on-one conversation, admitting she was "glad" she could chat with just her.

"I wanna pick your brain. You're a smarty-pants," Lauren responded.

Se Young then shared her strategy with the millionaire, which focused on targeting the male participants early in the game and ending their time on the show. While speaking to the Million Dollar Secret cameras, Se Young explained why she chose to bond with Lauren and share her strategy without knowing her genuine intentions.

"My goal is to establish who are the people that I can initially trust. Lauren feels very genuine, and she is such a kind and welcoming person," she said.

However, when Chris and Kyle joined them, Se Young quickly turned the conversation and told them they were discussing other people's strengths. Upon hearing that, Chris confessed he did not have a "read on anyone" yet. They then agreed to share information if they saw someone do something "weird."

Before they dispersed, Lauren hugged Se Young, Chris, and Kyle as part of her secret hug agenda.

However, later in the Million Dollar Secret episode, when Peter called Sydnee, Lydia, Lauren, Cara, Se Young, and Corey, the winners of the episode's challenge, to the Trophy Room to share an important clue, Se Young nominated Lauren as the person she thought was the millionaire.

"You wanna put in one person you suspect of the millionaire and five people you don't suspect is the millionaire. That way, if you get a positive hit, it's more of a confirmation that the one person you suspected was a millionaire if you throw in people that you trust," she explained.

Although Se Young said she trusted Lauren "implicitly," Lauren was taken aback by her change of heart. Toward the end of the episode, when the cast gathered to share their suspicions with Peter, Se Young confessed that if she had to pick a millionaire, she would expect them to behave exactly how Lauren had conducted herself, surprising the latter.

Million Dollar Secret is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

