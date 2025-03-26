“Good luck, millionaire”— Million Dollar Secret host Peter assigns Lauren a secret agenda

Yet another Netflix reality TV show, Million Dollar Secret, finally made its way to the streaming platform on March 26. The episode documented the very first elimination of the season as the contestants voted Harry out because they thought he was the secret millionaire. However, he wasn't the secret millionaire everyone thought he was.

Lauren, the actual secret millionaire, got emotional in a Million Dollar Secret confessional, saying she felt guilty about lying to her cast mates about her identity. She also said that she didn't want to be the millionaire this early in the game.

However, before someone else got the millionaire status, Peter, the host, gave Lauren one last task. She had to use the titles of the songs specified in a conversation with her cast mates. Before the start of her task, Peter said:

"Good luck, millionaire."

He winked at Lauren before leaving her room, and Lauren replied, "for now," referring to her changing millionaire status.

The secret task that Peter assigned to Lauren in Million Dollar Secret episode 2

When Peter saw Lauren the night after Harry was sent home, he congratulated her on being a good liar. He then asked her if she was ready to receive her secret agenda. But before explaining the rules to her, he said that if she was successful at doing her secret agenda, she could have a choice between two rewards.

The first one was that she would be able to choose three Million Dollar Secret contestants, whose votes wouldn't count at the elimination dinner. The other reward was on the condition that if she survived the elimination, she could move the money into another contestant's box and free herself of the millionaire status. Peter asked:

"So, Lauren, which one are you gonna choose?"

Lauren said she didn't want the money at the moment, so she asked Peter to move it. Explaining her reason to choose the second reward in a confessional, Lauren said that she wouldn't have to live with all the pressure and the stress if she moved her millionaire status to someone else. She said that she could always get the million dollars later.

Peter then began to explain to her the secret agenda for the day. He said that before the end of breakfast that day, Lauren would have to use certain song titles casually in her conversations with her cast mates. The condition was that she couldn't give any reference to the song, lyrics, or musical artist.

Lauren then noted down the titles Peter gave her, which included Smooth Criminal, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Don't Stop Believin', Cry Me a River, and You Need to Calm Down.

Peter mentioned another Million Dollar Secret condition, saying:

"In order to win this game, you must be able to have your actions go undetected."

He also asked her to remember that to win the game and move the money to someone else's box, Lauren didn't only need to finish her secret agenda and remain undetected, but also survive the elimination.

Lauren said that she only had time till the end of the breakfast to finish the task, and prayed that everybody was tired enough not to pay attention to her odd behavior. She got all those titles of songs delivered smoothly in her conversations, and she survived the elimination by making her contestants plot against Se Young.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 2 only on Netflix.

