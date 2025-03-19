MrBeast wants the "strongest" and "smartest" people to apply for Beast Games Season 2

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently uploaded an Instagram video, asking viewers to submit applications to potentially become part of future Beast Games seasons. In particular, the YouTuber asked the "strongest" and the "smartest" individuals to apply for the second season.

The first season of the reality game show had a thousand participants, with the winner of the show, Jeffrey Allen, taking away a whopping $10 million as the cash prize. Meanwhile, many other participants received relatively smaller but significant prizes, with one participant even being given a whole island as a prize.

In the Instagram story, MrBeast said:

"How's it going, guys? If you enjoyed Beast Games season one, and want to potentially compete in Beast Games in the future, you'll understand why I'm being vague later. Then, I want you to click this link right here. We're looking for the strongest people out there, the smartest people out there, or just in general people who are really good, like the best in the world at something."

MrBeast uploads an Instagram story asking for people to apply for Beast Games Season 2

The season finale of Beast Games season 1 was on February 13, 2025. Just over a month later, the YouTuber has started inviting applications for involvement in the next season of Beast Games.

MrBeast has also hinted that he would consider changing the number of participants. However, the exact details of this alteration have not been made public yet.

In his Instagram story, MrBeast said:

"If you fit that criteria, I want you to fill this out, and I can't say anymore, but just submit yourself right now, if you like Beast Games or want to be, you know, potentially on it.

Certain rules for participating in the second season of Beast Games have also been released. Information regarding the process of casting and applying for roles within the show have also been disclosed. Interested candidates can check for the rules here.

