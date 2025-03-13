Beast Games Season 2 casting calls have started: How to apply to participate in the second season of MrBeast's gameshow

After a successful first season, Beast Games Season 2 casting calls have reportedly started on their official website. The Prime Video show made by Jimmy "MrBeast" made waves online as one of the biggest game shows in the world, with the winner of Season 1 going home with a staggering $10 million prize money.

MrBeast had already confirmed that Beast Games would get a Season 2 and it seems the show is starting pre-production now that casting calls have been posted on their official website. While not much is known about the next season, Jimmy did talk about how he was considering changing the number of participants for the sequel.

Those interested in shooting their shot to feature in Beast Games Season 2 would need to fill out their applications on the beastgames.com. Before signing up, here is the list of rules and information on what the potential participants must do for the applications.

Rules for participating in Beast Games Season 2: Information for the casting and application process

All participants must satisfy the following criteria before submitting their applications for Beast Games Season 2:

Be an adult at the time of application submission (18 years or older).

Have a passport that is valid at least till January 2026.

Be a legal citizen of the United States of America, or be able to travel or enter the US, or be a permanent resident, or green card holder, or have a work visa such as HB-1, O1.

Valid US Social Security or Tax ID, or appropriate visa and waiver to legally be able to compete in Beast Games Season 2.

Be free from other obligations between May-July 2025 for six weeks without interruption (dates are subject to change).

Not be a candidate for public office and is not intending to run for public office before July 1, 2026.

Not be an employee, or have any connection with someone connected to the creation, production, or administration roles in MrBeast's YouTube channel or Beast Games.

Contestants going through with the Beast Games Season 2 application will need to submit a one-minute-long video in mp4 format that is not more than 100 megabytes along with a recent photo of themselves. Applicants will have to provide their name, age, address, and occupation in the intro, along with answers to at least one or two of these questions in their video:

What type of strategist are you - Hero, Villain, Social, Brainiac, Charming, something else, or a combination? What is your favorite challenge from Beast Games Season 1? Who is your favorite contestant from Beast Games Season 1? What makes you unique? What would you do with $5 million?

Based on the questions, it seems MrBeast's second season of the game show is also set to have a $5 million prize pool and will be filmed between May and July this year. That said, nothing is set in stone as the YouTuber has yet to publicly announce anything about the sequel to his Prime Video show.

MrBeast did have his number leaked by IShowSpeed recently and expressed shock on social media.

