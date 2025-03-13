MrBeast gives four-word response to IShowSpeed leaking his number on livestream

Jimmy "MrBeast" was shocked on March 12, 2025, after realizing that Darren "IShowSpeed" had leaked his phone number on a YouTube livestream. Clips of Speed leaking the number went viral, which isn't surprising considering Jimmy's popularity on the internet.

Jimmy's reaction to IShowSpeed leaking his number was one of shock, and he cussed out the streamer, saying:

"SPEED WHAT THE F**K"

Jimmy's reaction to his number being leaked (Image via MrBeast/X)

It is probably one of the only times the famous YouTuber has openly used profanity in a public space, indicating that the number that got leaked might have been real.

Why did IShowSpeed leak MrBeast's phone number?

KSI reacting to Speed's scars (Image via JJ Olatunji/YouTube)

While IShowSpeed is known for leaking phone numbers — having done it to Kai Cenat and KSI in the past — this time around, it was seemingly for revenge. On his March 12, 2025, livestream on YouTube, Speed claimed that he was going to get back at the person responsible for injuring his eye and shoulder by leaking their contact information on the broadcast.

For context, earlier this week on KSI's Baller League Draft stream, IShowSpeed had attributed the scars to injuries he sustained while doing a shoot with MrBeast. On his most recent YouTube livestream, he claimed that he was going to leak the latter's number and said:

"You know what, chat? I know exactly who to leak. The person who messed up my eye. The person who messed up my shoulder. MrBeast, I'm sorry buddy."

The streamer then proceeded to flip his phone and point it at the camera, revealing a number. Speed also (seemingly jokingly) encouraged his fans to start contacting Jimmy for money:

"Ask him for money, this is MrBeast's phone number right here."

It is unclear which of the video shoots IShowSpeed was injured in. However, one of MrBeast's latest challenges did cause Twitch streamer Fanum to get a concussion.

