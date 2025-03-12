IShowSpeed jokes about suing MrBeast after revealing scars that he supposedly got while filming a video

During a Baller League interview on March 10, 2025, YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" revealed scars on his face and body, which he allegedly sustained in a recent shoot with Jimmy "MrBeast". When asked about a scar under his eyes, the content creator, who was accompanied by KSI, initially claimed to have gotten into a fight.

Ad

IShowSpeed said:

"Got into a tussle."

KSI chimed in, asking if he had been in a fight after the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match:

"Wait, you got into a fight after the game?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed then clarified that the injuries were sustained during a MrBeast shoot:

"No, you remember the MrBeast shoot? Yeah, yeah."

KSI was taken aback, prompting IShowSpeed to jokingly remark that he would be taking legal action against the internet star:

"MrBeast, I'm suing you."

MrBeast's treadmill challenge may have caused a Twitch streamer to suffer a concussion

It is unclear which MrBeast shoot IShowSpeed was referring to, but one of the YouTube star's recent challenges caused a Twitch streamer to suffer a concussion.

Ad

A day before the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match, MrBeast organized a "last man standing" challenge for content creators on the world's largest treadmill. Considering it was during a practice session, many popular internet personalities, including IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, xQc, Logan Paul, and others, participated.

One contestant, Twitch streamer Fanum, got injured during the challenge and later claimed to have suffered a concussion after falling and hitting his head on the treadmill.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On his latest Twitch stream, Fanum discussed the incident, stating:

"Can you believe that that bounce right there, literally gave me a concussion? Saying cap? Alright bet. Look, I slapped the treadmill with the side of my head. Bro, it felt like I was in a fight, right? Like somebody had just rocked me, boom!"

He added that he took painkillers after consulting a medic and felt fine afterward.

Ad

IShowSpeed went on to win the treadmill challenge, narrowly beating Logan Paul to be the last man standing.

Expand Tweet

However, even IShowSpeed took a nasty fall in the end, slamming onto the side of the treadmill. Although this may not be the cause of his scars, the streamer is no stranger to injuries, having even received beatings on WWE. Earlier this year, he participated in the Royal Rumble, where he was speared by Brok Breakker and thrown out of the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback