"Never coming to WWE": IShowSpeed injured after getting knocked out at the Royal Rumble 2025

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken the internet by storm following his appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. On February 1, 2025, the content creator hosted a livestream from the annual wrestling event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the broadcast, WWE's chief content officer, Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, informed IShowSpeed that he would participate in the Royal Rumble. Expressing his surprise at the situation, the streamer stated:

"(Triple H says, 'Speed, you're in the Rumble.') What do you mean?! Are you serious? Hell no! No, no, no, no! I'm not ready! What do you mean? What the f**k are you talking about?!"

After entering the ring, IShowSpeed performed his iconic backflip. However, things took a turn when Bron Breakker speared the Ohio native before throwing him out of the ring at the Royal Rumble.

IShowSpeed was visibly shaken after the incident and was eventually transported away in a medical golf cart. While being escorted, the 20-year-old declared that he would "never come" back to WWE:

"Let me tell you, I'm never coming to WWE again. I'm never coming here again. I'm green apples, n***a!"

A 17-second video from the special event surfaced on X, in which internet influencer and professional wrestler Logan Paul met Darren. Upon seeing the latter's injury, Paul remarked:

"Are you good? Are you actually good? (YouTube streamer shows injury on his right leg) Oh!"

Fans had a lot to say about IShowSpeed saying that he would "never come" back to WWE:

"Speed learned real quick that WWE hits different when you're the one taking the bump. Retirement after one match is crazy," X user @voiisato stated.

"He should take care of himself, maybe it's time for a career change," X user @blesskatty remarked.

"He's got to stop doing things that could lead to permanent disability in the future," X user @jrobles57 commented.

"They did him dirty," X user @imbored4207 wrote.

John Cena screams after IShowSpeed pretends not to see him at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Another video from IShowSpeed's livestream from the Royal Rumble 2025 has garnered attention on X, in which he pretended not to see John Cena. Upon entering a room with the 16-time WWE World Champion, Darren said:

"He's in here? Where is he at? John Cena, where is he at? Bro, where is he? Where is he at? John! Bro, where is John Cena at? Where is he at?! John!"

In response, John Cena hilariously screamed and stormed out of the room.

