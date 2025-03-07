IShowSpeed beats Kai Cenat, xQc, Logan Paul, and other YouTubers in MrBeast's "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge

Darren "IShowSpeed" won MrBeast's latest "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge against famous YouTubers and Twitch streamers such as xQc, Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, and many others. Jimmy "MrBeast" showcased the huge custom-made treadmill to the content creators while they were practicing for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match.

On March 7, 2025, MrBeast showed up to the practice session and whisked away the content creators for a treadmill challenge. There was a large gathering of internet personalities from around the world present at the practice arena for the Sidemen Charity Match. The challenge was simple: all the YouTubers were asked to keep running on the treadmill as it increased its speed.

As the treadmill's speed increased, the content creators started falling onto the padded floor behind the contraption, unable to keep up. Indian YouTuber CarryMinati and xQc were the first to fail the challenge, with Fanum, Sketch, and others promptly following suit.

The last three standing were Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed, and it was Darren who took home the challenge, falling off to the side after beating out the others at MrBeast's "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge. However, it was quite close, considering Logan Paul fell on the floor a second before IShowSpeed.

List of YouTubers and Twitch streamers including IShowSpeed who participated in MrBeast's "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge

MrBeast is known for his over-the-top collaborations with fellow YouTubers and Twitch streamers. It seems that the Beast Games showrunner could not help but organize a challenge for the content creators assembled for the Sidemen Charity Match practice.

While walking towards the big treadmill, he announced on IShowSpeed's IRL stream that it was the "largest treadmill on the planet" at around the 1:39:30 mark of the broadcast:

"Alright, right over here. The largest treadmill on the planet."

IShowSpeed commented on how Jimmy had managed to pull off organizing a challenge so fast, asking:

"How did you get this in London? Like, what are you even thinking about?"

MrBeast answered:

"It's too hard to get all these creators to go places. So, whenever I know they are in a spot I build sh*t near it. Largest treadmill on Earth."

Here is a list of all of the people who took Jimmy up on the "largest treadmill on earth" challenge:

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Logan Paul

xQc

Deji

CarryMinati

Sketch

Fanum

MrBeast

The challenge was seemingly filmed by MrBeast's crew, but it is unknown whether a video of the same will be released in the future.

