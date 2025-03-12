IShowSpeed seemingly leaks MrBeast's phone number in response to getting injured on set

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has seemingly leaked Jimmy "MrBeast's" phone number after suffering an injury during a recent shoot with the latter. The streamer has seemingly acquired a scar on his face and body as a result of a supposed incident during the shoot for MrBeast's "largest treadmill on Earth" challenge.

Speed had previously joked that he would be "suing" MrBeast for damages after sustaining the injuries during the challenge. However, the streamer seemingly decided that leaking MrBeast's number would be his shot at redemption and stated:

"You know what, chat? I know exactly who to leak. I know exactly who to leak. The person who messed up my eye. The person who messed up my shoulder. MrBeast, I'm sorry buddy."

Turning his phone around with what seemed to be MrBeast's contact card open, the streamer continued:

"This is MrBeast's phone number."

"Ask him for money": IShowSpeed seemingly leaks MrBeast's phone number after suffering injuries during a shoot with the latter

This is not the first time IShowSpeed has seemingly leaked a big star's phone number as part of an apparent feud, with him engaging in such behavior with Twitch superstar Kai Cenat in the past as well. Their feud had reached extensive proportions, with Speed seemingly leaking phone numbers of Cenat's family members as well.

Cenat retaliated by also supposedly leaking phone numbers related to Speed, with the two practically competing to leak more numbers of individuals affiliated with the other while broadcasting live the entire time.

Now, encouraging his audience to contact MrBeast, Speed joked:

"Ask him for money, this is MrBeast's phone number right here. Everybody text MrBeast, bro. Everybody text MrBeast. That's MrBeast's number right there."

IShowSpeed was one of the more significant participants in the recent Sidemen Charity Match 2025, scoring his first goal for the recurring Sidemen event in this year's iteration despite having participated in previous ones. The streamer played as the captain of the YouTube AllStars, with the team eventually winning the match against Sidemen FC. The streamer was even contacted by Cristiano Ronaldo's son, who then congratulated him for winning the match.

