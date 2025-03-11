"I'm feeling dizzy": Fanum says he got a concussion doing MrBeast's largest treadmill on Earth challenge

On his March 10, 2025 Twitch stream, Roberto "Fanum" claimed he got a concussion after hitting his head doing MrBeast's largest treadmill on Earth challenge. For context, the AMP streamer was part of a group of content creators invited by MrBeast to do a last man standing type challenge on a huge treadmill during the practice session for the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match on March 7.

During his attempt, Fanum hit his head on the treadmill during a fall. The content creator already announced that he was hurt in Snapchat posts on March 8. On his most recent Twitch stream, he has claimed that the fall gave him a concussion. Fanum noted how it felt like someone had beaten him up after the fall and said:

"Can you believe that that bounce right there, literally gave me a concussion? Saying cap? Alright bet. Look, I slapped the treadmill with the side of my head. Bro, it felt like I was in a fight, right? Like somebody had just rocked me, boom! It hurt instantly."

The Twitch streamer explained how he later started vomiting after returning to his hotel room and was feeling dizzy from the fall:

"Then I was deada** dizzy, I'm like, 'Damn, I'm feeling dizzy bro, why am I feeling dizzy, bro.' Then I was like, 'Whatever. Let me just walk it off, right? I'm not going to make too much of it.' So I get to my hotel room, and I deada** started throwing up, chat, no bullsh*t."

Fanum thought "it's over" after he started Googling why he was vomiting after hitting his head doing MrBeast's treadmill challenge

Fanum went on to say how he panicked after identifying his symptoms, and told his live chat audience that he thought "it's over":

"Started googling sh*t, like yo I hit my head and I'm throwing up, what's going on? Ni**as started saying I have CTE, ni**as telling me I have alzheimers. You start googling sh*t when that happens bro, you start feeling like your life is over. I was like, 'Damn, it's over. I'm cooked, I'm cooked.'"

The Twitch streamer concluded his story about the concussion stating that it was not that serious and that he took pills after seeing a medic:

"Long story short, I had a medic come look at me real quick, pop a couple of pills like ibuprofen and other type of pills and sh*t. But it's because my dumba** tried to exercise, and that's why I shouldn't exercise chat."

Fanum also joked that this is why he keeps telling people that he should not do any exercise:

"And that's why I keep telling people I need to exercise a little less because of sh*t like this. You know what I'm saying?"

For those wondering, the rest of the content creators who participated in MrBeast's treadmill challenge also fell at the time, with a famous YouTuber narrowly beating everyone to win.

