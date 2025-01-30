MrBeast says Beast Games will not be ROI positive "in terms of money" for him or Prime Video

YouTuber and content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" recently talked about the profitability of Beast Games for him or Amazon's Prime Video. The YouTuber was seen discussing the matter during the latest episode of Colin and Samir's show, which was uploaded on YouTube on January 29, 2025.

Talking about what he considers as "successful" for Beast Games, his competitive game show, MrBeast said:

"Well, in terms of money, it won't be ROI positive... Whatever they pay me for season two and three, I'm just going to reinvest. I hope I break even on season two and three but... I'm not good at breaking even."

"Do people watch the show...?": MrBeast gives his take on what he considers as a metric for the success of Beast Games

Beast Games has taken the internet by storm ever since the series premiered on Prime Video on December 19, 2024. The show has been releasing new episodes weekly since, with it now reaching episode eight out of the season total of ten episodes.

During his interview with Colin and Samir, after he revealed that the ROI would not be positive for Beast Games, MrBeast was asked by the pair to describe what he believed was a valid metric for measuring the success of the show.

To this, he replied:

"At its core, at the high part of the Mount Everest is the... do people watch the show and obviously enjoy it. Right? That is success. Like, do people get connected to the contestants? Do they feel like they know them? I guess this is more success on my side... From my side, do people watch the show, get to know the contestants, love then, and just feel things, you know?"

He continued:

"There's not just one singular thing so... I mean obviously I want Beast games to be the biggest competition reality show to ever exist, like, so I don't think that's gonna happen with season one but hopefully... I just want to win."

With only two eliminations taking place towards the end of the previous episode, the eighth and most recently released episode of the series showcases only ten participants remaining and competing with each other for a chance to win the $5,000,000 grand prize.

