Who are the top ten Beast Games contestants? Episode 8 premiers on Prime Video as race for $5,000,000 tightens

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" popular game show Beast Games released its eighth episode on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Debuting on December 19, 2024, the show is nearing the end of its first season, which is scheduled to have 10 episodes in total.

The previous episode in the series involved Twana eliminating Deano and Jaz. As only 10 contestants remain in the race to win a whopping $5,000,000 prize, the stakes remain high. The participants currently remaining in the challenge are player number 424, 453 566, 817, 830, 831, 930, 937, 947, and 974.

Who are the ten participants remaining in Beast Games Episode 8? MrBeast posts on X, announcing its release

Beast Games is a unique game show that takes inspiration from Netflix's viral series, Squid Games. The premise of the games is that 1,000 participants compete in a bid to win the grand prize of $5,000,000 by completing several challenges, tasks, and games. Throughout the series, the number of contestants has dropped to only double digits.

Now, shortly after its release, MrBeast posted on X, announcing that the latest episode of the Prime Video show was available for viewing. He wrote:

"$5,000,000 on the line and only 10 contestants remain!! New Beast Games episode just dropped :D"

The eighth episode began with the elimination of Deano and Jaz through the Elimination Train at the hands of Twana, as she did not pull the lever for the train to divert from the yellow track. Thus, the series now only has 10 participants. They are:

Player 424: Courtney Ferris, court_ferris on Instagram

Player 453: Michael Robert House, michaelrhouse on Instagram

Player 566: JC, jcgallego333 on Instagram

Player 817: Queen, thequeenofcoverage on Instagram

Player 830: Twana Barnett, twana_barnett on Instagram

Player 831: Jeffrey Randall Allen, legacy.831 on Instagram

Player 930: Patrick

Player 937: Emma Nelson, emma_k_nelson on Instagram

Player 947: Yesenia Hernandez Jaime, yesithebear on Instagram

Player 974: Gage

The next episode in the series is expected to be released on February 7, 2025, with the season finale likely on February 13, 2025. With each episode being released weekly at 3 am ET, the finale is speculated to have a longer runtime than the other episodes.

Interestingly, MrBeast has already expressed an interest in creating a Season 2 for the series, even seemingly confirming it while conversing during an episode of the Colin and Samir Show.

The eighth episode of Beast Games involved an emotional moment as Player 937 met with her family in Beast City.

