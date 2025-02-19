10 Guinness World Records set by Beast Games

Beast Games is a competitive reality show aired on Prime Video featuring seemingly impossible logistics, materials, participants, and a cash prize. The creator, Jimmy Donaldson, is a YouTuber with 350 million subscribers. In 2021, he posted a video of his reenactment of Squid Games, which has garnered over 755 million views, and was a major inspiration behind this show.

The show's first season included 10 episodes, with one episode released weekly starting December 19, 2024. The final episode was aired on February 13, 2025, and a $5 million cash prize winner was announced.

Since the season has ended, the Guinness World Records came out with a statement on their official website:

"since the show finished airing on 13 February, we can now confirm that Beast Games took home 44 world record titles during filming"

The full list of record titles delves into the technical aspects of the show, however, the following list of World Record Titles is of some of the most interesting ones.

Disclaimer: This list is made purely based on the author's opinions

Largest area of land, most cameras used, and eight more Guinness World Records set by Jimmy Donaldson's Beast Games

1) Most money won in a single episode of a competition show

The biggest prize money is offered on any reality show. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

Mr. Beast started his YouTube career distributing money on a whim to strangers in his city, which went on to the state and then the entire country. His first giveaway was in June 2017, when he gave a random homeless person $10,000. This show, however, broke the record for most money won in a single episode, standing at $2,020,000.

2) Largest physical cash prize on set for a competitive reality show

A still from Beast Games. (Image via Mr. Beast/ Youtube)

According to Dot Esports, Mr. Beast's estimated giveaway total stands at around $27 million. This includes his latest show Beast Games, where the total prize money began at $5 million. However, at the end of the ninth episode, participants had a chance to flip a coin to double the prize money.

At the start of the final episode, viewers found out that the coin flip did indeed work in their favor, and the prize money was doubled to $10 million. According to Guinness World Records, this was the largest cash prize.

3) The largest area of land won on a competitive reality show

The private island is a prize on the show. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

In episode 5 of the Beast Games titled Fight to Win a Private Island, nine participants fight to win a private island. As the episode progresses, contestants go through three games including hiding from the Navy SEALs. Toward the end of the episode, Jimmy offers one contestant $450,000 in gold as a cash-out to eliminate themselves.

In the next episode, one contestant wins the island by picking up the right briefcase with the deeds to the island. This ultimately led to another World Record for the largest area of land won in a reality show.

4) Most participants in a single competitive reality show

All the participants from Beast Games. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

Mr Beast uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled 2000 People Fight for $5,000,000 for free. In this prelude to the actual show, he eliminates 1000 people from this video who will progress to the next episode. The video included a series of challenges that 2000 participants had to go through to compete to be in the actual show.

Incidentally, 2000 people in a single competitive show broke the Guinness World Record for Beast Games.

5) Most cinema cameras used

An example of the equipment used in Beast Games. (Image via Mrwhosetheboss/Youtube)

Beast Games consisted of 10 one-hour episodes. According to Solo 16, the shooting equipment used on the reality show included more than 1000 GoPro cameras. In a YouTube video by Mrwhosetheboss, Arun goes on a deep dive into all the technology used by the Beast Games production, especially the cameras.

Solo 16 reports the use of 43 ARRI cinema cameras operated by professionals wirelessly. This feat led Mr. Beast to be presented with the World Record for the most cinema cameras used in a single show.

6) Most participants eliminated in a single episode

All the eliminated participants leaving the venue. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

After airing the introductory episode on YouTube that included 2000 participants, the show also eliminated 1000 participants during the challenges in the episode. One of the challenges was Capture the Flag, which saw a lot of contestants failing to secure a flag, and eventually getting eliminated.

Eliminations were a critical part of the Beast Games and this one earned their production another World Record.

7) Fastest time to lift a boulder with a pulley (team)

The boulder challenge in a still from the show. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

In the first episode, contestants were divided into five teams, and each team was challenged to lift a boulder with a pulley and rope.

The team that won pulled the boulder up in 17.27 seconds which was another Guinness World Record for the show.

8) Largest game of team betrayal

Moments before betrayal from a contestant. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

According to the Guinness World Records website, Beast Games was awarded the record for the largest betrayal in a game. 1,100 people participated in the betrayal and were eliminated after one contestant jumped off their platform. The contestant who betrayed their team did not win the prize money either. This was because they jumped before the timer went off.

9) Most people open mystery briefcases simultaneously

A still from the mystery case challenge. (Image via Mr. Beast/Youtube)

After the Beast Games participants pulled a boulder and eliminated around 500 people, the next challenge was to choose and open a mystery box. This would either progress them ahead in the game or eliminate them on the spot. 1583 players opened the briefcases, which was a world record for most mystery boxes opened simultaneously.

10) The most expensive season of a competitive reality TV show

A still from Beast Games during the introduction of the show. (Image via Mr. Beast/ Youtube)

During an interview with Logan Paul, another YouTuber, Jimmy said he spent over $100 million on the show. This sum includes the prize money of $10 million, a private island, a Lamborghini, and all the production costs. According to Business Insider, he is reported to have said it cost $15 million to build a walled city for the contestants to live in.

This sum of money attracted another Guinness World Record for being the most expensive reality TV season.

Some more interesting world records broken by Beast Games are for the largest pong cup, the most expensive prize intentionally destroyed, and the fastest monster truck pull.

