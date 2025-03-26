"Possibly a secret agenda?" — Million Dollar Secret's Sam suspects Lauren of completing a mission

Million Dollar Secret debuted with its first three episodes on March 26, 2025. 12 players participated in the "unique game of predator and prey;" however, one among them was a secret millionaire. While the millionaire tried not to draw their co-stars' attention, the rest vigilantly searched for clues and hints. One such contestant was Sam, who grew suspicious of Lauren while observing everyone.

Ad

Episode 1 of Million Dollar Secret, titled Instant Millionaire, saw Samantha, popularly known as Sam, becoming suspicious of Lauren's identity after she caught her hugging all her castmates. It made her wonder if her gesture was part of a secret mission the rest did not know of.

"Lauren is hugging everybody. What is that about? Possibly a secret agenda?" Sam said in a confessional.

However, what the Million Dollar Secret star did not realize was that Lauren was, in fact, the undercover millionaire, who had been attempting to keep her true identity hidden from the rest of the participants. Moreover, her hunch about a secret task was also correct.

Ad

Trending

"I think Lauren is the millionaire" — Million Dollar Secret star Sam shares her suspicion with Se Young

Ad

Shortly after the Million Dollar Secret participants arrived at The Stag, they were greeted by their host, Peter Serafinowicz. He informed them about the rules of the game and added that the millionaire would not only have to hide in plain sight but also complete secret agendas to win an advantage that would help protect their secret.

Consequently, he encouraged the players to be on the lookout for "any odd behavior" because it could be a millionaire completing their mission. 41-year-old Sam, a police officer from New York City, felt confident about her chances in the game because she believed she could use her professional skills to sense suspicious activity.

Ad

"I'm kind of really looking forward to getting to know everybody and more importantly, figuring out who's the liar. Oh yeah, by the way, uh, I'm a New York City cop. I'm not telling any of these people that," Sam said in a confessional.

The Million Dollar Secret participant also claimed cops were "really good at reading people."

Ad

Ad

Soon after, the contestants went to their rooms, where each received a box. Lauren discovered $1 million inside hers. While she struggled to process the news, Peter arrived and assigned a secret agenda, in which Lauren had to hug every participant within two hours. If she succeeded, she would earn two extra votes at the elimination dinner.

While Lauren started hugging people whenever the opportunity presented itself, Sam became suspicious of her gesture. In one of the segments of the Million Dollar Secret episode, Sam tried to bond with her co-stars by sharing a story about infertility and miscarriages. As Lauren watched the players get emotional, she pulled them in for a hug. The behavior eventually raised Sam's suspicions.

Ad

"When people are lying, it's like something that goes off. All of us cops feel it, and it's happening right now," Sam said.

During a confessional, Sam noted that although Lauren was "bubbly" and "an adorable mom from North Dakota," her behavior was "too much." She silently watched Lauren hug Phil, Sydnee, Jaimi, and a few more, wondering why someone would hug others after only spending a few hours with them.

Ad

Ad

While many suspected Sam to be the undercover millionaire because she took the morning off after the group activity, Sam believed her hunch about Lauren was correct. Right before they headed to the elimination dinner, she met with Sydnee and told her that Lauren might be the millionaire.

"She is more clever than she lets on," Sydnee said.

Later, Sam met with Se Young and said:

"I was thinking so much, and I wish I was here today. I think that Lauren is the millionaire. 1000%."

Ad

At the dinner table, when the cast members shared their suspicions, Harry claimed Lauren was the millionaire. Sam supported him when he said things hide in the silence of "the void," implying that Lauren had gone unnoticed by the players.

Million Dollar Secret is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback