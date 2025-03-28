"Tacky and rude" — Million Dollar Secret fans criticize Jaimi's shocking behavior toward Lauren during the elimination dinner

The debut season of Million Dollar Secret, a "unique game of predator and prey," premiered with its first three episodes on March 26, 2025. Episode 3, titled Going to Hell on a Scholarship, saw tensions escalate during the elimination dinner, when Lauren tried to paint Sydnee as the undercover millionaire. Jaimi jumped in Sydnee's defense, criticizing Lauren's game plan and mimicking her.

"Whatever this is you got going on, Lauren, is absolutely ridiculous, and it irks my spirit. Your energy and mouth has been about certain things like... [mimicking] 'Oh yeah, of course you and Sydnee...'" Jaimi said.

When Lauren interrupted Jaimi, requesting her not to mimic her, she refused to oblige, saying, "I'm gonna do this." An upset Lauren clarified she disliked being "mocked," but even then, Jaimi did not back down. She continued criticizing Lauren, stating she was a "mirror reflection" of her energy.

Lauren found herself in the spotlight after she revealed to her co-stars that she played the secret millionaire in the first two episodes. She decided to come clean after host Peter Serafinowicz announced that the previous millionaire was freed from their role and a new millionaire would be cast. However, her decision backfired, jeopardizing her position in the game.

Million Dollar Secret fans on X commented on Jaimi's behavior toward Lauren, criticizing her for mocking and targeting Lauren.

A Million Dollar Secret fan reacts to Jaimi's behavior (Image via X/@PopCultured___)

"Jaimi mocking Lauren and calling it “a mirror reflection” is so tacky and rude. Girly is all about “spirits” and “energy”, well, your spirit is dark," a fan wrote.

"Jaimi mimicking Lauren just irks me to the core. It is very unpleasant," another fan commented.

"Oh man Jaimi is the worst for her behaviour at the dinner party. Girl, bye," a netizen tweeted.

Many Million Dollar Secret fans disapproved of Jaimi's behavior toward Lauren, saying it was uncalled for and inappropriate.

"Jaimi so loud and wrong. why tf she on a show about lying then getting offended by being lied to LMFAO?!?? Also mocking at your big a** age??? Ugly," a user reacted.

"jaimi is so f**king annoying at this dinner. literally straight up just bullying lauren and attacking her….. get your dumba** outta here b**ch a**," a person commented.

"Jaimi on #secretmilluonaire is a terrible person. Uses the word spirit like she all enlightened but really has pure evil in her," another fan wrote.

"So jaimil keeps telling Lauren that she can't be trusted cause she lied! Isn't that how the game is supposed to be played ???? If she had the money would she have revealed it anyone?" one user posted.

Other Million Dollar Secret fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"These people are so dumb. Especially Jaimi. Y’all mad at Lauren for playing the game and lying…which everybody is doing. Literally," a person reacted.

"Starting to believe Jaimi’s ‘spirit’ is an evil one. That was such mean girl/ bully behaviour towards Lauren," another netizen commented.

"I don't have sympathy for her" — Million Dollar Secret star Jaimi reacts to Lauren revealing she was the secret millionaire

At the start of episode 3, as the Million Dollar Secret cast members returned to The Stag after Se Young's elimination, Lauren decided to disclose the role she played in the initial stages of the game show. While speaking to the cameras, she admitted she was not good at lying and would be overwhelmed if she did not tell the truth now that she was freed from the position.

However, her decision to be honest and upfront with her co-stars did not fetch the results she had hoped for. While some consoled her, most were shocked and disappointed with her. Jaimi, for one, believed Lauren could have played the game genuinely.

During a confessional, the Million Dollar Secret star said:

"I'm enjoying my pear and whipped cream, and Lauren is sharing this news about how she was the millionaire and it was so hard for her and all these things and I'm kind of irritated. I don't have tears. I don't have sympathy for her."

Later in the Million Dollar Secret episode, when Lauren volunteered to go to the Trophy Room to hear the clue about the millionaire, Jaimi and Sydnee firmly protested. Jaimi stated Lauren had become "arrogant enough" to think she would "coast for days," adding that the behavior "irked" her.

Soon after, at the elimination dinner, the contestants evicted Lauren, despite knowing she was no longer the secret millionaire since they believed she could jeopardize their games in the following rounds.

Million Dollar Secret is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

