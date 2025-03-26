"She has to go home" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee responds to Lauren admitting she was the millionaire

Million Dollar Secret episode 3, which aired on March 25, 2025, on Netflix, continued the tension as the players navigated trust, strategy, and hidden truths. The episode began with a major reveal, as Lauren stood before the group and admitted she had been the original millionaire.

Lauren admitted to the group that she couldn’t "do this anymore,” revealing that she had been lying in the earlier phases of the game. In a confessional, she explained her decision by saying she wanted “to be free from being the millionaire” and that she could at least say she played honestly moving forward.

Lauren's confession drew mixed reactions. Sam said she felt “vindicated,” while Sydnee made her stance clear in her confessional:

“I’m not gonna be playing just the nicey-nice part right now. For me and my strategy, Lauren puts a target on her back. She has an advantage compared to everybody else right now. She has to go home.”

Lauren’s reveal and group's reactions to the news in Million Dollar Secret

Episode 3 of Million Dollar Secret opened with Lauren gathering the group to reveal that she had been the previous millionaire. Many cast members reacted to this news.

Corey said he was being "eerie" of Lauren and that she can't be trusted in the game. Sydnee stated that Lauren was a "dangerous player" and had information that no one else had.

Meanwhile, Jaime said:

"Lauren is sharing this news about how she was the millionaire and it was so hard for her and all these things. And I'm kind of irritated," Jaimi shared.

The next morning, Peter announced through the speaker that the staff would deliver a new box and that a new millionaire had been randomly selected.

At breakfast, the group discussed the new phase of the game. Chris remarked that it felt like they were back at the starting point, while Sam mentioned in a confessional that she only trusted Lydia, Kyle, and Cara.

It was then revealed that Phillip had been chosen as the new millionaire.

In a private conversation with Peter, Phillip admitted that the role made him feel nervous and that he would have preferred to take it on closer to the end of the game.

Phillip also has a secret agenda — if he can get three people to say "no" when he asks, "Do you believe me?", three votes against him would be cancelled. If he fails, he will begin the elimination with one vote already against him.

Who got eliminated in episode 3 of Million Dollar Secret?

The Million Dollar Secret group met for a lakeside lunch, where Lauren said she saw the same fear in Sydnee that she once felt as the millionaire.

Peter later introduced a challenge involving animals and terrariums. Team A had Chris, Cara, Sam, Lydia, and Jaimi, while Team B included Corie, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee. Their task was to match animals like cockroaches and pythons to the correct terrariums using pictograms.

Team B ended up winning and chose Corey to receive a clue. Corey learned the new millionaire had failed their secret mission and hadn’t been chased by hounds. He shared this with the group:

"When it comes to lying, I've done a few times in my life, and it got me nowhere."

At the elimination dinner, Lauren accused Sydnee of being the millionaire. Sydnee defended herself and said she had nothing in her box. A tie in votes led to a re-vote.

Phillip’s deciding vote resulted in Lauren’s elimination.

Watch episodes of Million Dollar Secret currently streaming on Netflix.

