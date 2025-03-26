Million Dollar Secret episode 1 recap: The competitors investigate clues as they arrive at The Stag for the first time

Netflix released a new competition series on March 26, named Million Dollar Secret, which sees 12 contestants participate in a thrilling competition series. The game involves one person receiving a million dollars, while the others have to find and eliminate that person to win the cash.

The contestants have to play a high-stakes game of strategy over eight episodes. Peter Serafinowicz, an English actor and comedian, guides the contestants as the host through the competition.

New episodes will be released every Wednesday over three weeks in which the secret millionaire tries to avoid being caught.

The episode release schedule will see the first three being released first. On April 2, episodes 4-6 will be released, followed by episodes 7 and 8 on April 9 to conclude Million Dollar Secret.

What happened in Million Dollar Secret episode 1?

The premiere episode of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret kicked off with host Peter Serafinowicz welcoming the 12 participants to The Stag. Before entering they were asked to pick an animal from a bag which would determine who would be the designated millionaire in the show.

After reaching their rooms, the contestants received a case and it was revealed that Lauren had the million bucks in it.

Earlier, while introducing the game, Peter mentioned that while the other 11 contestants would try to find out who the millionaire is through puzzles, the millionaire would also get special tasks.

If they are able to complete the tasks designated to them, they will be able to get three votes instead of one during the elimination round.

"Pay attention because the millionaire is also playing a game. Every day, they will have their own secret agenda," revealed the host of Million Dollar Secret.

In a confessional, Samantha revealed that she was a cop in New York City and was looking forward to solving the puzzles. She didn't reveal her daytime job and even lied about having miscarriages to get closer to other contestants.

Peter came to visit Lauren and told her that she would have to hug every other contestant before a designated time period as part of her mission for the day.

The rest of the contestants mostly felt Harry was the millionaire as he tried to hold hands and say grace to everybody. Later, he asked the contestants to join hands again to wish each other the best for the upcoming game.

After lunch, Se Young and Lauren got together, where Se Young shared her strategy for surviving in the game. She felt all the women should join forces and eliminate all the men first.

"Every minute feels like it counts, but it's super awkward to hug people that I'm literally just meeting," stated Lauren.

As other contestants joined them, Lauren saw the opportunity and hugged everyone present in the room. She was able to complete her challenge just before time and all the contestants eventually joined to complete the first-ever Million Dollar Secret challenge.

Peter asked contestants to pair up to form a team and later left them shocked when he revealed that the person they chose would be their opponent.

One of the contestants would be the runner while their opponent would be the code breaker who will hunt down the runner with a dog. Sydnee, Lydia, Lauren, Cara, Se Young, and Corey were able to win the challenge.

They then moved on to the Trophy Room where they decided Lydia to see the Harry's box. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger as all the 12 contestants gathered to vote out one player.

Watch the first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret currently available to stream on Netflix.

