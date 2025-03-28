"The coward" - Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz jokingly comments on the millionaire avoiding their secret agenda

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The show introduced 12 contestants competing in a high-stakes game of deception and lies for a chance to win the million-dollar prize.

In episode 3, Phil was secretly appointed the new millionaire after Lauren chose to step down. Unaware of his identity, the other contestants were later tasked with competing in a team challenge for the chance to enter the trophy room and receive a clue to help them uncover the millionaire.

After Corey's team won the challenge, he was chosen to receive the clue about the millionaire. As their first clue, host Peter Serafinowicz informed Corey that the millionaire was given a secret agenda to complete. However, they chose not to attempt it.

Peter then playfully joked, calling the millionaire a “coward” for avoiding the task.

"Now, I wanted to tell you something about the millionaire's secret agenda. Sadly, the millionaire chose not to attempt it. The coward,' the host told Corey.

Million Dollar Secret star Corey shares clues about the millionaire with everyone

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, the contestants were divided into two teams. They were then asked to participate in a challenge that would award them an opportunity to enter the trophy room and receive a clue that would help them in uncovering the identity of the new millionaire.

Lauren, Phillip, Corey, Kyle, and Sydnee, who were part of Team B, defeated Team A, which included Sam, Lydia, Chris, Cara, and Jaimi.

While all the members of the winning team got to enter the trophy room, they were informed that only one of them could receive the clue about the millionaire. After a bit of back and forth, the team chose Corey to receive the clue.

"People are starting to break down fast. I think this house needs a leader to step up. So I'm gonna keep playing with integrity, honesty. I got to be that guy right now," Corey reacted in his confessional.

Million Dollar Secret host Peter had a two-part clue for Corey. The first part of the clue he noted was the fact that the millionaire was given a secret agenda and that they chose not to attempt it.

As the second part of the clue, Peter told Corey that the millionaire was not chased by the hound when all the Million Dollar Secret contestants participated in their first activity.

Corey started laughing upon hearing the second part of the clue, as he recalled he was also one of the contestants who weren't chased by the hounds. He told Peter he wasn't sure if he wanted to share the second part of the clue with others because he felt that they might think that he was the millionaire.

"When it comes to lying, I've done it a few times in my life, and it got me nowhere. The objective of this game is to win a million dollars. But the road is paved with lies, deceit, and manipulation. I'm super tempted to not tell the truth right now," the Million Dollar Secret star added in his confessional.

In the end, Corey openly shared that clues with his fellow cast members when he came out of the trophy room.

After learning about the first part of the clue, Cara shared in her confessional that she believed Phil was the millionaire. It made sense to her since she noticed Phil "trying so hard to fly under the radar," which was a suspicious thing to do.

Corey then revealed the second part of the clue, admitting that he was among those who hadn’t been chased by the hound. As he spoke, others followed suit, confessing that they hadn’t been chased either. However, the cast was still unable to figure out the identity of the millionaire.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

