Million Dollar Secret: Meet the 12 players set to compete for a grand prize of $1 million

In Million Dollar Secret season 1, which premiered on March 26, 2025, 12 contestants are competing for a grand prize of $1 million, each bringing unique strategies and skills to the game. Hosted by English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz, the show features a diverse cast that ranges in age from a 27-year-old construction worker to a 64-year-old retired escrow agent.

With backgrounds spanning from a photographer with decades of experience in people skills to a stay-at-home mom utilizing her intuition, the contestants bring a variety of approaches to Million Dollar Secret, each hoping to outsmart the others and claim the prize.

Meet the 12 contestants competing for $1 million in

Million Dollar Secret

1) Cara

Cara (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Cara is a 29-year-old In-N-Out Cook who values relationships with loved ones but is also eager to win the prize. She acknowledged the challenge of eliminating players despite her close connections, sharing with Tudum,

“I care a lot about people’s feelings, and I never want to hurt anyone.”

2) Chris

Chris (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Chris is a 34-year-old Beverage Brand CEO who plans to use his leadership skills and strategic trust-building to his advantage. He speaks to Tudum, emphasizing his long-term deception strategy:

“It takes a long time to build trust but only a second to lose it forever and never get it back.”

3) Corey

Corey of Million Dollar Secret (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Corey is a 38-year-old Builder who believes flexibility is key in the game. He shares with Tudum that "strategy" alone can only take someone so far in a competitive environment, emphasizing that he will rely on adaptability and initiative to play Million Dollar Secret.

4) Harry

Harry (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Harry is a 59-year-old Photographer who plans to build trust with others through his people skills while avoiding direct lies. He speaks to Tudum, acknowledging the dual nature of his approach:

“I am good at putting people together and at ease, but that could make me an immediate target, too.”

5) Jaimi

Jaimi of Million Dollar Secret (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Jaimi is a 42-year-old Life Coach who will rely on her intuition to read others and stay in the game.

She shares with Tudum, explaining that she can "put on a face" and act, confident in her ability to deceive while also connecting with people on a deeper level.

6) Kyle

Kyle (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Kyle is a 27-year-old Construction Worker who plans to be upfront and transparent in the game, believing it will throw off other players. He admits to Tudum that he is likely to laugh right after telling a lie, emphasizing his strategy of honesty to confuse others.

7) Lauren

Lauren (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Lauren is a 35-year-old Stay-at-Home Mom who will use her skills from her background as a school counselor to read behavioral cues. She explains how these abilities will help her navigate Million Dollar Secret. Speaking to Tudum,

“I was trained to pick up on subtle changes in behavior and tone,”

8) Lydia

Lydia of Million Dollar Secret (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Lydia is a 64-year-old Retired Escrow Agent who intends to leverage her age to go unnoticed while keeping her poker skills hidden. She speaks to Tudum, explaining her strategy by referring to other contestants as "not my friends", emphasizing that her experience with poker will allow her to play strategically without revealing too much.

9) Phillip

Phillip (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Phillip is a 41-year-old College Professor who plans to gain others’ trust through vulnerability and transparency. He admits to Tudum that he tends to consider every possible scenario, explaining that sometimes the simplest answer is the correct one.

10) Samantha

Samantha (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Samantha is a 41-year-old Police Officer who plans to manipulate others by playing the role of a stay-at-home mom.

She shares with Tudum that her biggest weakness is caring and allowing herself to get emotionally involved, though she is confident in her ability to control her emotions when needed.

11) Se Young

Se Young of Million Dollar Secret (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Se Young is a 35-year-old Systems VP who aims to stay under the radar and avoid drawing attention. She explains to Tudum that she plans to keep a low profile and avoid being annoying to the other Million Dollar Secret players, saying,

“I am thrilled to be playing a game nobody has played before,”

12) Sydnee

Sydnee (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Sydnee is a 32-year-old Medical Sales professional who intends to use her appearance to her advantage by being underestimated.

She explains to Tudum that her "greatest strength" lies in her looks, highlighting how people often "dismiss" her based on her outward appearance.

Million Dollar Secret will air episodes 4 to 6 on Wednesday, April 2 on Netflix.

