"I couldn't believe it" — The Traitors host Alan Cumming recalls his reaction to shocking Season 3 banishment

Alan Cumming, host of The Traitors US, discussed a surprising Season 3 banishment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 6. He expected Survivor alum Boston Rob Mariano to be eliminated in episode 6, but another contestant was sent home instead.

"I rolled my eyes, and I couldn’t believe it," Cumming said, explaining his reaction to the outcome.

The host elaborated on the moment, describing how he anticipated the vote to go against Boston Rob but was surprised when The Challenge alum Wes Bergmann was eliminated instead.

Alan Cumming’s reaction to the unexpected vote in The Traitors Season 3

Alan Cumming explained that as the host, he sees contestants writing down their choices before they are announced.

"I see when [contestants] write down who’s going to be banished...I can see, like, three or four of them sneakily behind their backs." he said.

Leading up to the vote, Cumming believed that Boston Rob was the clear choice for elimination. He stated,

"He clearly was a Traitor...There was so much evidence against him, and he managed somehow — with his sort of straight guy, mesmerizing ways — to stop them voting for him."

When the banishment took place, Cumming expected the contestants to vote for Boston Rob, believing that the evidence against him would lead to his elimination. However, after noticing one contestant writing Wes’s name instead, he was reminded to maintain a neutral expression to avoid giving anything away.

Cumming explained that he has an earpiece during filming and was alerted to his facial reaction, with someone telling him to be mindful of his expression.

The psychological aspect of the game

Cumming explained that as the game progresses, contestants tend to follow a collective mindset when making decisions. He compared the competition to Lord of the Flies, highlighting how group dynamics influence voting outcomes.

"I say that the show is Lord of the Flies with Botox." he said.

As a host, Cumming remains an observer while contestants navigate deception and strategy. He acknowledged that players sometimes overlook evidence in favor of group decisions. His experience witnessing these psychological elements unfold contributes to his role in the show.

The challenge of keeping secrets

Cumming also addressed the difficulty of keeping the show’s results confidential until they air. The Traitors host said,

"Obviously, I know because I was there...We shot it last June and ever since … everyone says to me, ‘No spoilers,’ like that. The weight of nearly spoiling [is heavy]."

Alan Cumming recalled accidentally spoiling The Traitors s`eason 1 winner to comedian Pat Regan. When Regan mentioned Cirie from Survivor, Cumming unintentionally confirmed her victory, leaving Regan disappointed. He later admitted the mistake and noted that Regan still reminds him of it.

"His face fell. … This is about three years ago, and someone said recently, ‘He’s still talking about it.’ I’m so sorry, Pat." Cumming shared.

Cumming acknowledged the difficulty of keeping the results confidential, explaining that it is a challenge for him. He pointed out the responsibility that comes with hosting The Traitors, as it requires him to manage the secrecy surrounding the outcomes.

Fans can stream The Traitors on Peacock.

