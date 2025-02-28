Who went home on The Traitors US season 3 episode 10? Details explored

In The Traitors US season 3, episode 10, titled The Power of the Seer, Tom Sandoval was eliminated from the game. The episode, which streamed on Peacock on February 27, 2025, introduced a new advantage called "The Seer," adding another layer of strategy to the competition.

Sandoval’s elimination came after intense discussions at the Round Table, where suspicions and alliances played a crucial role in determining his fate. As the game neared its final stages, the Faithful and Traitors maneuvered to strengthen their positions, ultimately leading to Sandoval's exit from The Traitors US.

Episode and elimination overview on The Traitors US season 3

At the start of The Traitors US episode, Britney Haynes was presented with an ultimatum in the dungeon—to either join Danielle Reyes as a Traitor or be eliminated. Britney accepted the offer and joined the Traitors.

Following this decision, Britney shared information with Danielle regarding potential threats to their game, identifying Gabby Windey and Tom Sandoval as players who had expressed suspicions.

The next morning, the group discovered that Tom had been eliminated overnight. Host Alan Cumming confirmed this decision at breakfast, addressing Tom’s exit and noting that his role as a Faithful had been revealed.

Britney and Danielle’s reasoning for eliminating Tom appeared to be based on the idea that removing him would prevent him from continuing to challenge Danielle at the Round Table.

The episode also introduced a new game mechanic, The Seer, which allowed one player to privately verify another's role as either a Faithful or a Traitor. The identity of the Seer was not revealed to the group until later.

A mission followed, where players revisited past challenges to earn money for the prize pool. The player who collected the most money would receive the Seer ability.

Following the challenge, discussions among the contestants intensified. Dylan Efron reconsidered his alliances after hearing arguments from Gabby against Danielle.

At the Round Table, Gabby and Danielle made competing cases against each other. Dylan’s decision led to a tie in the votes between Danielle and Ivar Mountbatten.

Who is Tom Sandoval?

Thomas Anthony Sandoval is an American television personality best known for his role on Bravo’s reality series Vanderpump Rules, where he was a main cast member from 2013 to 2024. In 2025, he appeared on the third season of The Traitors US. His early career included appearances in Bon Jovi’s music videos Misunderstood (2002) and All About Lovin' You (2003).

Before gaining fame on reality TV, Sandoval worked as a bartender at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, Villa Blanca and SUR. Beyond television, he co-authored the 2019 mixology book Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers with Ariana Madix and Danny Pellegrino.

The book resulted in a lawsuit by author Alison Baker regarding a claimed breach of contract, which was resolved in May 2022. Sandoval appeared on season 10 of The Masked Singer as "Diver" but was voted out on "NFL Night" in 2023.

In his private life, Sandoval dated Kristen Doute between 2007 and 2013 and then dated Ariana Madix between 2013 and 2023. Their public breakup came after cheating allegations against one of Madix's friends. In February 2024, Sandoval started dating model Victoria Lee Robinson and the two have been together ever since.

Tune in for all-new episodes of The Traitors US Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

