"Like, maybe, we could get married" — The Traitors star Gabby Windey teases using prize money for her future with Robby Hoffman

Gabby Windey addressed how her win on The Traitors season 3 could impact her future with Robby Hoffman. During the finale, which aired on March 6, 2025, she discussed the significance of the prize money and its potential role in their relationship.

When host Alan Cumming asked her what winning the show meant to her, Gabby responded:

"It would mean so much. Like, maybe, we could get married."

Gabby’s remarks came as she and her fellow Faithfuls—Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten—secured victory, splitting the final prize pool of $204,300.

Her comments during the finale, as well as a separate interview before the episode’s airing, highlighted how her relationship with Robby influenced her thoughts about the competition and its outcome.

During The Traitors season 3 finale, Gabby and her three remaining allies decided to end the game without further banishments, confirming that no Traitors remained among them.

As a result, they officially won the competition and divided the cash prize. The decision followed a tense deliberation in which each finalist expressed confidence in their group’s loyalty.

Following the final vote, Alan Cumming asked Gabby about the personal impact of her victory. She responded emotionally, emphasizing that the moment held deep meaning for her, especially in connection to Robby.

"It does make me emotional just because I think about my girlfriend. She would be so proud."

Gabby also reflected on her gameplay, stating that she prioritized trust over personal gain.

"I got this for by not being greedy and I don't want to leave being greedy."

She explained that her strategy was based on collaboration rather than an individual pursuit of the prize money.

Gabby and Robby Hoffman's relationship timeline

Gabby and Robby publicly announced their relationship in August 2023. In an interview at the time, Gabby described their connection and how they balanced their personal and professional lives.

"We're both so busy in our careers and have other good distractions and other things to work on. It just feels really balanced."

Before dating Robby, Gabby was engaged to Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette season 19. Their engagement ended in November 2022. She later explained that the split was due to differences in their long-term aspirations.

After meeting Robby, Gabby admitted that their relationship progressed quickly.

"Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in, and I'm always the one pumping the breaks...When something feels right, it just feels right."

Gabby confirms secret wedding before The Traitors finale

One day before The Traitors finale aired, Gabby revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she and Robby had already exchanged vows in January 2025. She explained that their decision to marry came under unexpected circumstances.

"We had just evacuated from the [Los Angeles] fires. Literally cue Rihanna, 'We found love in a hopeless place.'"

Gabby elaborated on why they chose to move forward with their marriage at that moment.

"What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other."

She also noted that she was the one who initiated the decision, despite Robby’s early enthusiasm for proposing. Windey explained that it ultimately worked out better for both of them because the timing felt right..

The Traitors Season 3 is currently available for streaming on Peacock.

