What is the tiebreaker process for a Round Table vote in The Traitors US season 3? Details explored

Episode 10 of The Traitors US season 3, titled The Power of the Seer, aired on February 27, 2025, and depicted the first-ever tiebreaking scenario in the series. The episode featured a Round Table vote that resulted in a deadlock between Danielle Reyes and Ivar Mountbatten, requiring the game to implement its tiebreaker procedure.

Ad

According to the format of The Traitors US, if a Round Table vote ends in a tie, a second vote is conducted. Only the remaining players participate in it, while the tied contestants are excluded. If the second vote also results in a tie, the final decision is made through a random selection process. This ensures that a contestant is eliminated and the game continues without delays.

Resolving a tie vote at the Round Table on The Traitors US season 3

Ad

Trending

How the Round Table voting works

Each episode of The Traitors US features a Round Table discussion where the remaining contestants vote to eliminate one player. The objective of the Faithful contestants is to identify and remove the hidden Traitors, while the Traitors work to manipulate the vote and avoid suspicion. The player with the highest number of votes is eliminated and must immediately reveal their role to the group.

Throughout the series, strategic alliances and discussions influence how votes are cast. Contestants must balance their suspicions with the need to maintain trust within the group. In most cases, the vote leads to a clear majority decision. However, if the votes are evenly split between two contestants, a tiebreaker process is required.

Ad

The first tie and the tiebreaker process in The Traitors US

Ad

In episode 10 of The Traitors US season 3, experienced its first-ever tie at the Round Table. The vote was evenly split between Danielle Reyes and Ivar Mountbatten due to divided opinions among the remaining players. Danielle faced growing suspicion, while Ivar was targeted by another faction. This led to the activation of the tiebreaker procedure.

A second round of voting took place without Danielle and Ivar. Dylan Efron and Gabby Windey voted for Danielle again, while Dolores Catania stuck with Ivar. This left Britney Haynes as the final deciding vote, but the episode ended before revealing her choice. The result will be announced in the finale.

Ad

Additionally, the Traitors—Danielle and Britney—chose to murder Tom Sandoval after he suspected Danielle’s role, ensuring he couldn't sway others.

The role of random selection and previous close calls in season 3

Ad

The contestant who gets the majority of votes during the second round is excluded from the competition. If a second round of voting yields another tie, the winner is decided through a process of random choice.

This process is modeled from the pattern that has been observed in some versions of The Traitors that exist internationally. The specific mode of random selection can differ, but it guarantees that play goes on. It is to avoid repeated tie votes that may freeze the game.

Ad

Earlier in season 3, a near tie occurred in episode 6 between "Boston Rob" Mariano and Wes Bergmann. The vote was nearly split, but a final vote from Ciara Miller broke the tie, leading to Wes’s elimination. In contrast, episode 10 marked the first official tie in The Traitors US, requiring the game to implement its tiebreaker rule.

Watch new episodes of The Traitors US Season 3 every Thursday at 9 PM ET on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback