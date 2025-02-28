⁠"Gabby ended her"— The Traitors US fans react to cast member's argument with Danielle

The Traitors US season 3 aired a new episode this week on February 27, 2025, on Peacock. The segment witnessed Tom Sandoval get murdered, followed by another roundtable discussion to uncover who the traitor was.

At the roundtable, ahead of the cast members casting their votes, Gabby brought up last week's discussion during which Danielle went up against Carolyn. She recalled the eliminated contestant's great points, and praised Danielle for presenting "an amazing case." She compared their argument to Rob and Bob the Drag Queen's "traitor on traitor" fight.

Fans reacted to the argument online and praised Gabby and Danielle's roundtable argument.

"Gabby ended her so fast it wasn’t even a argument ngl," one person wrote on X.

"literallyyyy danielle was gagged," a fan commented.

"Danielle talkin bout some im gonna “annihilate her” and “the poor lil girl ain’t gonna know what hit her” just for Gabby to smoke her a** at the roundtable," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 called Gabby their queen.

"Gabby slaying so hard at the round table that Danielle had no choice but to pivot to Dolores’ delusions - MY QUEEN," a person wrote.

"Yeah Danielle not murdering Gabby instead of Tom might have been her fatal mistake. It would’ve been SOO much easier to banish Tom this episode," a fan commented.

"I wish someone would have pointed out her throwing herself on the floor in hysterics 24 hrs before she’s playing calm and collected. Not to mention the fact that BB is known as a cutthroat game, and so obviously she’s not morally above being a traitor," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"Danielle thinking she was going to bury Gabby at the round table just for Gaggy to turn up and whack her right back like that’s MOTHER!!!" a person wrote.

"And this is why Danielle should've banished Gabby when she had the chance. Gabby ate her up at the round table," a fan commented.

"Bob the Drag Queen and Rob"— Gabby recalls Danielle and Gabby's roundtable argument in The Traitors US season 3 episode 10

Expand Tweet

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 10, Gabby questioned Danielle at the roundtable after Tom Sandoval's murder. She recalled last week's roundtable discussion and Danielle and Carolyn's fight.

The former Bachelorette said that while everyone had the right to plead their case, she believed Carolyn had some great points. Gabby added that she wondered whether Danielle knew all the information because The Traitors US season 3 star had been privy to it beforehand.

"It seemed very tense in a way that we've seen before in Bob the Drag Queen and Rob, which was traitor on traitor," Gabby said.

Danielle said she understood Gabby's perspective but noted that she was quiet last week until Carolyn attacked her. Dylan noted that Danielle had "destroyed" Carolyn and clarified that he was on the Big Brother alum's side. The Traitors US season 3 star said that he stood by his vote but said that he believed there was a chance both of them were telling the truth.

"But Carolyn wasn't convincing," he added.

Ivar also chimed in and said he also believed it was "traitor on traitor" in his mind. Danielle defended herself and said she was a Faithful. She further said it just wasn't in her to be a traitor. Danielle further said that she believed that a traitor was a "girl next door."

"Which is a personality trait which has gotten us in trouble before," Gabby said.

Danielle asked Gabby to let her finish, and said that the murders made no sense if she was the traitor. Gabby pointed out that murdering Tom Sandoval made sense for her since he had also accused her of being a traitor.

After the discussion concluded, the cast took a vote. While Gabby received zero votes, Danielle and Ivar received the majority of votes. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the fans to wonder who would be eliminated.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 commented on Danielle and Gabby's argument online and praised The Bachelorette alum.

Tune in on Friday, March 6, 2025, to watch the season finale of The Traitors US season 3 on Peacock.

