"Deserves an Oscar"— The Traitors US fans react to Danielle Reyes crying over Carolyn's banishment

The Traitors US season 3 aired episode 9, titled, A Silent Assassin, on February 20, 2025, on Peacock. The segment saw the tensions between Danielle and Carolyn rise as the two went against one another at the roundtable. The two accused each other of being traitors, however, eventually, Danielle emerged victorious and was able to gather enough votes against Carolyn.

Ad

When the banished cast member revealed her role to the rest of the cast, most participants cheered. However, Danielle sat in a corner, shaking and crying over Carolyn's elimination, telling cast members that she told them the truth.

Fans online commented on Danielle's reaction to Carolyn's banishment online and were divided by her crying. One person wrote on X:

"Danielle Reyes deserves an Oscar for that performance she did. The way she cried after Carolyn revealed she's a traitor was so f*cking good."

Ad

Trending

The Traitors US fans react to Danielle crying (Image via X/@SilverHawk05)

"It's only logical that Carolyn Wiger, one of the most unique people in reality TV history, would have one of the most unique Traitor reveals. Also, Danielle sinking to the ground quaking was the cherry on top of that absolutely dominating performance," a fan commented.

Ad

"Danielle is absolutely killing it. I’m not sure why people are hating on her game. It’s been messy but it’s also been some excellent tv," a tweet read.

Some fans of The Traitors US season 3 felt her reaction was over the top:

"Danielle really did TOO MUCH after the Carolyn reveal. LOL Was almost embarrassing," a person wrote.

Ad

"Danielle's acting is so bad she reminds me of one of those Lifetime/Hallmark/Tubi actresses lol. I hope the faithful's are saving her for last because how do they not know or see it lol," a fan commented.

"I can't stand Danielle. The shaking is way too much. And she acted like Caroline came at her first, Danielle started it," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"Danielle Reyes brought back REAL TV villains. Lying, drama, arguments, swearing on family, and masterminding the downfall of her opponents. Not everyone will like it, but everyone will remember it," a person wrote.

"Y’all really can’t handle cutthroat gameplay. Anyway you spin it, Danielle Reyes is a legend for a reason," a fan commented.

Ad

"I was gonna fight"— Danielle Reyes reacts to Carolyn Wiger's elimination from The Traitors US season 3

Ad

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 9, Danielle and Carolyn went head-to-head, accusing one another of being a traitor during the round table discussion. The latter's journey came to an end after she received the majority of votes and was banished from the show.

Before she left, host Alan Cumming asked her about her identity and the Survivor alum noted that she was someone who had been judged every day of her life. She added it was because of her differences and "quirks" and revealed she didn't want to connect with a lot of The Traitors US season 3 cast members.

Ad

Carolyn noted that she was an emotional person and said that playing the game had not been easy for her. She stated she just wanted to have fun and said that being a traitor had not been fun.

The Traitors US season 3 cast cheered because they had successfully eliminated another traitor. However, Danielle went into a corner and sat with her head between her hands. Dolores Catania and Gabby Windey consoled her and Danielle's hands shook.

Ad

Ad

She said that she told them Carolyn was a traitor and repeated that she "said it."

"I was gonna fight," she added.

The other two season 3 cast members praised her for calling Carolyn out.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 commented on Danielle's breakdown after Carolyn's elimination and were divided by it.

Episode 9 of The Traitors US season 3 can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback