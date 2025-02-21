"SCREAMING MOTHERS SO LOUD" — The Traitors US fans react to Parvati and Kate's guest appearance

Episode 9 of The Traitors US season 3 showcased Parvati Shallow and Kate Chastain returning to the show as guests during the weekly mission. Released on February 20, 2025, titled A Silent Assassin, the segment saw host Alan Cumming welcome the "veteran players," Kate and Parvati to "sprinkle their devious experience" upon the cast.

The ladies, former contestants of The Traitors US, made a grand entrance, wearing black and white dresses. Parvati first appeared on the show's second season, whereas Kate participated in the debut season. While the cast members played the weekly challenge, Kate and Parvati observed them, drinking wine and commenting on their performance and gameplay.

The contestants added $10,000 to the prize pot through the weekly mission. However, in the process, Carolyn put herself in the spotlight, leading her co-stars to become suspicious of her position in the game. Consequently, Carolyn received the majority votes during the roundtable discussion and was banished from the castle.

The Traitors US fans took to X to comment on Kate and Parvati's cameo. While many were pleased to see them back on the show, others reacted to some of their comments.

"PARVATI & KATE ATE SOOOOOOO HARD IM SCREAMING MOTHERS SO LOUD," a fan wrote.

"Need Parvati & Kate on the All Stars season whenever it happens," another fan commented.

"parvati & kate’s side commentary is so accurate and they’ve only been observing for ten seconds," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Traitors US were glad to see Parvati and Kate together.

"kate and parvati making an appearance just sit there in pretty gowns and s**t talk everyone is all i’ve ever needed," a user reacted.

"Living for the Kate and Parvati commentary during this mission. I feel like this should be a thing going forward," a person commented.

"NO WAYY KATE AND PARVATI! OH SNAP!!" another fan wrote.

"Omg having Kate and Parvati there as Statler and Waldorf was the cherry on that ep," one user posted.

Other fans of The Traitors US reacted to their comments about Tom and Dylan.

"Not Parvati and Kate clocking the Dylan Efron/Pilot Pete comparisons seven months before the internet did," a person reacted.

"The way Kate and Parvati just came in and are already clocking the dynamics of Tom being delusional & Dylan being Peter 2.0," another netizen commented.

What happened during the weekly mission on The Traitors US season 3 episode 9?

After Kate advised the contestants to "trust everyone," the weekly mission commenced. Prior to the game, the traitors took a quiz about their co-stars. All the participants had to do to add money to their prize fund was read the saboteurs' minds and guess their answers. Dylan saw the mission as an opportunity to understand the saboteurs' mindset.

For the first question, the players were asked to name the person who was "slithering under the radar." The contestants, including the traitors, picked Britney, adding $5,000 to the fund.

The next chess piece was a skull and the question asked the cast members to name the "biggest threat" to the saboteurs. While Tom nominated himself, the correct answer was Britney. Consequently, no money was earned in the round.

They were then asked who the "leader of the pack" was. Carolyn, one-half of the traitors, pushed everyone to pick Tom although their initial choice was Dylan. After the answer was revealed to be correct, Dylan became suspicious of Carolyn.

The following question asked contestants to name the player with "the most irrelevant" voice. Carolyn, yet again, urged them to submit her name, insisting she was unheard. Dylan's suspicion escalated when the answer turned out to be correct.

Due to Carolyn's gameplay, she became a target during the roundtable discussions. With four names in favor of her banishment, Carolyn became the third saboteur eliminated from the show.

The Traitors US season 3 can be streamed on Peacock.

