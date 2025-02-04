The Traitors US star Nikki Garcia alleges Boston Rob broke the show’s rule

Nikki Garcia, a contestant on The Traitors US season 3, opened up about her experience on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast on January 27, 2025, following her elimination. She discussed key moments from the show, including her defense of Boston Rob during the roundtable, which ultimately led to her banishment.

During the podcast, Nikki alleged that Boston Rob broke a major show rule. According to her, contestants were given a rulebook before filming began, which stated that a Traitor is not allowed to expose another Traitor. She explained that this was why she initially believed Boston Rob could not be a Traitor, despite his move against Bob the Drag Queen.

In the episode, Nikki’s banishment changed the course of the game, with players reconsidering their alliances and suspicions. The roundtable discussions focused on different contestants, and Nikki later said she regretted not calling out Danielle as a Traitor.

Trending

Peacock has not confirmed or commented on Nikki’s claim regarding the show’s rules.

Nikki explains her defense of Boston Rob in The Traitors US

Nikki revealed on her podcast that her decision to defend Boston Rob at the roundtable was influenced by her understanding of the show’s rules. She stated that The Traitors US contestants were provided with a detailed rulebook before the competition began.

"In there, it says a Traitor is not allowed to expose a Traitor," she explained.

This led her to believe that Boston Rob could not be one, as he had openly targeted Bob the Drag Queen, a move that would have violated this rule. During the episode, Boston Rob justified his actions, claiming he was making a strategic play.

The discussion at the roundtable divided the Faithfuls, with some players questioning his motives while others, including Nikki, defended him.

Nikki later reflected on this decision, stating:

"I should have just been like, ‘Everyone just put down Danielle’s name, and we’ll get a Traitor.’"

She acknowledged that her assumption about The Traitors US rulebook influenced her strategy and may have contributed to her elimination. The roundtable ended with Nikki receiving enough votes for banishment. As she exited the game, the remaining players reassessed their alliances, while tensions continued to rise.

Impact of Nikki’s banishment on the game

Nikki’s elimination had a significant impact on the competition of The Traitors US. Her defense of Boston Rob had caused divisions among the Faithfuls, leading to further uncertainty about who could be trusted. Some players viewed her as misled, while others suspected she might have been covering for a Traitor.

Chrishell Stause and Gabby, who were previously aligned with Nikki, ultimately voted for her banishment. Nikki later stated that she did not take their decision personally. She clarified that she understood the pressures of the game by saying:

"Chrishell and Gabby are still great friends of mine."

After Nikki’s exit, the focus shifted to Danielle, whom Nikki had suspected but did not publicly name. She admitted:

"I regret not saying it then, because it could have changed everything."

The remaining contestants continued to strategize, with the Faithfuls trying to find the remaining Traitors. Meanwhile, Boston Rob’s position in the game remained a topic of discussion, especially after Nikki’s claims about the show’s rules.

With The Traitors US season 3 reunion ahead, it remains to be seen whether Peacock or the show’s producers will address Nikki’s statement about the rulebook.

Watch the new episodes of The Traitors season 3 airing every Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback