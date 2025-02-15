"I'm DYING!!!" — The Traitors US fans react to Tom Sandoval saying "girls are better cheaters"

The Traitors US season 3 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 13, 2025, on Peacock. The segment saw another cast member get murdered and another banished in hopes of the faithful eliminating those responsible.

Ad

During the roundtable discussion, as contestants named their suspects, Vanderpump Rules star, Tom Sandoval commented on women being more likely to cheat.

"Also, generally speaking, and historically, girls are better cheaters than guys," he said

He later corrected himself and explained he meant to say women are likely to be traitors after the season 3 cast recalled his infamous affair with his former co-star Rachel Leviss while dating Ariana Madix.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to Tom Sandoval's comments online and hilariously reacted to the same. One wrote on X:

"I’m DYING!!! And wasn’t he the one that CHEATED and was a TRAITOR to his gf??? He’s so funny."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tom Sandoval is a villain to everyone who knew him before me, but for Traitors…. This man is HILARIOUS," a fan commented.

"It’s the fact that they chose to keep this in the edit and didn’t edit it out that killlsssss me," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 felt Tom Sandoval was changing the public opinion about himself with his presence on the show:

Ad

"Hot take: Tom Sandoval is slowly winning the people back, and I fear no one wants to admit it," a person wrote.

"please forgive me for what i’m about to say. i’m not mad at tom sandoval anymore. this show really made me like him and i hope he learned his lesson. i hope i don’t live to regret this. i was his biggest hater at one point," a fan commented.

Ad

"I forgive you because SAME. I actually really liked Sandoval before Scandoval, and I think that’s why I was so mad at him. (Tyra voice I was rooting for you) I thought this show would make me hate him more but I’m back to at least liking him," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

Ad

"Me too. He doesn’t seem so sinister anymore in fact he seems very simple minded and actually not arrogant. The cast makes fun of me a lot and he’s unaware of it. He may even make it far. The favorite is Zac’s younger brother who is just unfairly hot! Who knew Sam was smart?!," a person wrote.

Ad

"Tom Sandoval going on Traitors was the greatest career move that man could have made, I’ve gone from never wanting him on my screen again to needing him on every reality competition show moving forward," a fan commented.

"Don't dig yourself deeper"— Sam reacts to Tom's take on the possible identities of remaining traitors in The Traitors US season 3

Ad

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 8, titled, A B**** Is Lying, Tom Sandoval and Lord Ivar Alexander Michael Mountbatten, Carolyn and Danielle murdered Chrishell Stause. At the breakfast table, Britney Spears' ex, Sam Asghari came up with a strategy to uncover the true murderers by asking the cast what Alan Cumming wore as they entered the breakfast room.

At the round table, Danielle's name came up, however, Ciara defending Boston Rob in the previous episode, put a target on her back. While discussing the possible traitors, Ivar shared his and Tom Sandoval's theory. He said the contestants believed that the remaining traitors were likely to be girls. Tom added that he believed at least one was a traitor.

Ad

The Vanderpump Rules star said that women were better cheaters becuase they had "better social status." The Traitors US cast member's commented earned him a negative reaction from the others. Danielle asked where that "came out" of Tom's mouth while the cast member corrected himself and said he meant to say "traitor" instead of cheater.

Tom Sandoval added that guys were "obviously more likely to cheat," and Ciara said they knew that he knew that. Britney urged everyone to vote for Tom while The Traitors US star apologized.

Ad

"Don't dig yourself deeper," Sam said.

Fans of the reality show commented on the roundtable discussion online and felt Tom Sandoval was hilarious.

Tune in every Thursday to watch new episodes of The Traitors US season 3 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback