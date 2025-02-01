"Legend"— The Traitors US fans praise Rob's roundtable argument with Derrick

The Traitors US season 3 aired a brand new episode this week on January 30, 2025, on Peacock. The segment saw yet another murder and another banishment. Bob H.'s murder made certain people question Boston Rob as Bob had previously tried to throw his name out for being a traitor.

Derrick Levasseur led the charge and recalled why he thought Rob was a traitor, including recalling Bob The Drag Queen's banishment from the show. Rob defended himself and brought up Wes Bergmann's name.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and praised Rob for surviving banishment. One person wrote on X:

The Traitors US fans praise Rob (Image via Instagram/@sparkles_era)

"Boston Rob was a legend for talking his way out of a banishment and making Wes bury himself. Gotta give him his props."

"Rob was BORN for this show. He had me convinced Wes is a traitor," a fan commented.

"I do not like Boston Rob at ALL. But that spin he pulled on Wes was just too impressive and they ate it right up," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 felt Rob was "running this house":

"Boston Rob is running this house and you know what if they gonna let him have it this easily I can't do nothing but respect it," a person wrote.

"Love him or hate him Boston Rob is one of the best to ever do it on reality tv," a fan commented.

"I’m honestly surprised how bad you guys are playing as Traitors. You’re getting sloppy but it’s entertaining. @WestonBergmann saw you game right away. But still smart move!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"You crushed it tonight brother. It was epic tv and watching you and @WestonBergmann go at it was priceless. Just a shame you 2 couldn’t have worked together. If you both were traitors, you would win," a person wrote.

"You have managed to pull off... two weeks in a row... better reality tv game play than that entire table! It does not matter when you leave....no has ever displayed that level of gameplay so easily.....not ever....," a fan commented.

"You're widely misguided"— Boston Rob defends himself against Derrick's accusations in The Traitors US season 3 episode 6

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 6, the cast gathered at the roundtable to discuss Bob H.'s murder and the identity of the possible murderer. As multiple names came up, Derrick told the cast he wanted to "switch gears" and shared some "indisputable" "facts."

He said they found a traitor and wanted to revisit the night of Bob the Drag Queen's banishment. He said Rob called him out and gave an "amazing speech." He said everyone could agree that the eliminated contestant was "caught off guard" by it but that he had a choice. He could have taken Nikki's name, who everyone already suspected, however, he named Rob.

"Then we fast-forward to today with the breakfast. If I'm a traitor, I'm getting rid of you, no matter how bad it looks, because you are too dangerous," Derrick said.

Derrick added that Rob survived the night but one of the people who previously suggested that he could pull off a move like that, meaning, going after one of their own, was murdered.

He told the other The Traitors US stars when they previously denied Rob access to the castle, they "created that monster." He added that he believed Alan made Rob a traitor.

"No, I just think you're widely misguided," Rob responded.

Boston Rob said upon his banishment, Bob the Drag Queen had admitted to lying about everything he said at the roundtable. He said he was surprised that he wasn't murdered. He added he thought it was going to be Ivar or him but neither of them were murdered.

The Traitors US season 3 star said that he believed someone was being "very" smart because they realized that not murdering either, would put a target on Rob's back.

"They don't have to waste a murder on me because you're going to do it for them," he said.

Rob asked who was smart enough to make such a move and cause the "most chaos and named Wes. He noted that The Challenge star had brought several names up, including Danielle, Carolyn, and Dolores.

The cast member was able to ward suspicion off of himself and onto Wes Bergmann, who was banished at the latest roundtable in The Traitors US season 3 episode 6.

Fans reacted to the events of the roundtable online and praised Rob for surviving elimination.

Tune in every Thursday at 9 pm ET to watch new episodes of The Traitors US season 3 on Peacock.

