"Danielle cleared her with ease"— The Traitors US fans react to Carolyn's banishment

The Traitors US season 3 aired episode 9 this week on Thursday, February 20, 2024, on Peacock. The segment saw another murder, another banishment, and a new traitor being recruited.

During the roundtable, Danielle and Carolyn, the original traitors clashed after the latter questioned Danielle for supposedly lying to Britney about Carolyn bringing her name up. Danielle told her that she was "silly" and "dumb" and accused her of putting up an act.

As a result of the argument, the majority voted to banish Carolyn and her journey came to an end. Fans online reacted to the roundtable and the latest banishment and credited Danielle for Carolyn's banishment. One person wrote on X:

"Danielle cleared her with ease."

"Carolyn just kept looking at people with her mouth agape instead of actually trying to combat what Danielle was saying," a fan commented.

"Big Brother 3 Danielle showed up and was out for blood. Don’t ever doubt the woman who is responsible for the creation of the jury house," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 were upset by Carolyn's elimination:

"Carolyn may not have won #TheTraitorsUS but she won the viewers heart!!!! Truly the MVP & carried this season from start to finish. You will always be famous Carolyn," a person wrote.

"As a Carolyn fan since day 1 on survivor tonight just further cemented herself as one of the most entertaining people in reality tv history literally the PERFECT Traitor," a fan commented.

"This was a top-tier episode of reality TV. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. The tension was palpable. Carolyn’s downfall was tragic, but Danielle’s once again playing a polarizing but incredibly compelling game on the 3rd season of a show," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"If someone had told me in the first 5 minutes of the episode that Danielle would be able to eliminate Carolyn, I would have thought they were lying. How crazy that this happened. I'm sad because I was rooting for Carolyn and thought she would win, but great move by Danielle," a fan commented.

"Danielle set her up with the game moves and Carolyn sink her own game suddenly being so vocal to win money. It was quite astonishing. Danielle happy to recruit Britney. And Britney can tell her gabby suspects and kills her tonight," a person wrote.

"It was so many tells in there"— Danielle accuses Carolyn at the round table in The Traitors US season 3

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 9, Danielle and Carolyn clashed during the roundtable after accusing one another of being a traitor. Carolyn stated she didn't think there was a reason for any of the faithfuls to lie to another cast member. She accused Danielle of lying to Britney about Carolyn naming her.

She wondered why The Traitors US star would lie to Britney despite having a bond with Carolyn since the beginning of the show. Danielle noted she had a lot to say but wanted to let Carolyn finish.

Danielle said she noticed that Carolyn acted silly and dumb and said she did "Forest Gump" a lot. She called her behavior an "act" which offended Carolyn. The latter asked Dylan Efron, who had watched her season on Survivor, whether she was acting and the male cast member supported Carolyn.

Danielle said she wanted the entire The Traitors US cast to listen to what she had to say. Recalling the mission from episode 9, she said:

"It was so many tells in there. She goes, "well, no one hears me, no one hears me." The game said, "answer it like a traitor." And you put yourself in that game to throw people off."

Carolyn wondered why she would do that and Danielle said the cast member "consistently" did things that people had ignored. She recalled telling the cast that one of the identifiers of a traitor was that they were aggressive and attacked other people. Tom Sandoval said he had never seen Carolyn be aggressive and Danielle said Carolyn was previously aggressive towards her when she thought Danielle was "on to her."

Carolyn broke down in tears and despite defending herself, received a majority of the votes and was banished from The Traitors US season 3. Fans online reacted to the roundtable discussion and praised Danielle's gameplay.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 3 are available to stream on Peacock.

