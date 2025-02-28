"Not smart at all" — The Traitors US fans react to Tom Sandoval's murder

The Traitors US season 3 released episode 10, titled The Power of the Seer, on February 27, 2025. The segment saw Britney Haynes join Danielle Reyes as her a Traitor to avoid getting murdered. After joining hands with the Big Brother alum, she participated in the murder of Tom Sandoval, ending his journey on the show.

Although Gabby Windey and Lord Ivar Mountbatten were on the list of targets, the conspirators decided to go with Tom because he had become suspicious of Danielle. They feared he would use his doubt to influence other participants and put Danielle under the spotlight. Unwilling to let him sabotage their game, the conspirators ended his time on the show by murdering him.

The Traitors US fans, however, were surprised by their decision to murder Tom. They took to X to comment on Tom's exit. While some said it was unwise to take out Tom instead of Ivar or Gabby, others were disappointed to see him leave.

"They murdered Tom Sandoval??? Bad move for Danielle...not smart at all," a fan wrote.

"I can’t believe they murdered Tom Sandoval, HE CARRIED this season of traitors bro. Rip," another fan commented.

"They really killed Tom over Ivar wow, i enjoyed being a tom sandoval fan for this little bit of time," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Traitors US disagreed with the saboteurs' decision to evict Tom from the competitive reality show.

"I JUST GOT OUT OF THE GYM TO FIND OUT THEY MURDERED TOM????" a user reacted.

"getting rid of tom was a very dumb move, he was targeting delores and could have been considered a traitor like???" a person commented.

"I’m genuinely so shocked they murdered Tom. Should’ve gone for Gabby or Ivar. Tom would’ve been the easiest to get banished," another fan wrote.

"kinda upset tom was murdered ngl," one user posted.

Other fans of The Traitors US expressed a similar sentiment.

"Tom going out like this as opposed to defending himself at the round table feels so wrong but so right lol," a person reacted.

"The way no one is sad, in fact they are clapping at Tom’s murder," another netizen tweeted.

"I was a pleasure to work with" — The Traitors US star Tom Sandoval comments on his elimination

The latest segment of The Traitors US saw Britney faced with a difficult decision. Having received the invitation from Danielle, she could either join hands with her or be murdered on the spot. Britney claimed she was "forced" to accept the offer and join Danielle. The Big Brother alum confessed she had suspicions of Danielle, since she had "obviously been protecting" her for a while.

Despite feeling unsure about joining Danielle's team initially, Britney stated she was determined and "re-energized" to make it to the finish line with another Big Brother alum and friend.

On the other hand, Danielle was pleased to have someone she could trust and collaborate with, unlike Carolyn, her previous partner, with whom she struggled to reach a common ground. Once Britney and she started to conspire their next murder, she discovered that both Tom and Gabby were suspicious of her. It was why Gabby voted with Carolyn against Danielle in the previous episode.

The traitors, however, knew they had Dolores and Dylan's trust. Consequently, it narrowed down their options to Gabby, Tom, and Ivar. Tom's absence during breakfast the following morning confirmed his exit from the show. Alan Cummings, the show's host, said:

"Ah, Tom. For once you were actually faithful."

Tom, however, was not surprised by the conspirators' decision. He credited himself for how far he had come in the competition, saying:

"I didn't realize I was going to be so good at it and it's kind of f**king cool. I was a pleasure to work with. Valued. Respected."

The Traitors US seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Peacock.

