"You are all chess pieces" – The Traitors US star Wes Bergmann addresses the cast in his exit interview

Wes Bergmann made his exit from The Traitors US in season 3, episode 6, which aired on January 30. The Challenge star was banished after a heated roundtable discussion where fellow contestants accused him of being a traitor. In his final words, Bergmann delivered a speech, telling the group:

“You are all chess pieces on a board.”

His elimination was a result of multiple contestants calling out his gameplay. Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano led the charge, claiming Bergmann was intentionally stirring chaos by throwing out multiple names.

Chrishell Stause added that he had been too “aggressive” in his approach, while Gabby Windey pointed out that he pressured players into making decisions.

Although Bergmann initially tried to tone it down, his later remarks—warning that he would watch those who voted against him—only fueled the suspicion that he was a traitor.

Wes Bergmann’s exit interview in The Traitors US season 3, episode 6

Standing in the circle of truth, Bergmann made it clear that he believed himself to be one of the best competitors in reality television history. He stated:

“I’m one of the greatest reality competition players of all time. Quantitatively, I’m better than everyone here.”

He went on to justify his approach, explaining that success in games like The Traitors US requires a strong, assertive strategy.

“How you win these shows is you are aggressive and you play hard,” he said, emphasizing that he was never afraid to push others in pursuit of victory.

He admitted that his ultimate goal was to become a traitor because he had no personal investment in any of the other players.

He said:

"I don’t care about any of you."

His statement confirmed the suspicions of those who had accused him of playing too forcefully, but it also revealed his disappointment that he hadn’t been recruited into the traitors’ ranks.

Despite his competitive nature, Bergmann maintained his innocence in his final words:

“To all those people that have died … I have no idea who killed them, because I’m a ‘faithful.’”

His revelation left the remaining faithful with more uncertainty than ever, as they had just eliminated someone who could have helped their cause. His elimination was a major moment in The Traitors US Season 3, as many of the cast members believed that Mariano was the one who should have been banished instead.

Everything else that happened in the episode

While Bergmann’s banishment was the most shocking moment of The Traitors US Episode 6, it wasn’t the only major plotline. Mariano’s ability to manipulate the vote demonstrated his strength as a traitor, as he managed to escape elimination despite being heavily suspected. However, the cracks within the traitors' alliance became more apparent than ever.

Danielle Reyes, one of the traitors, voted against Mariano, signaling a lack of trust between them. Carolyn Wiger, meanwhile, openly called out Reyes for spreading false information, creating further tension. With the traitors beginning to turn on each other, their ability to maintain control of the game became increasingly uncertain.

The roundtable discussion saw accusations flying in multiple directions. Dolores Catania, frustrated with Tom Sandoval, cast her vote against him after he accused her of being a traitor.

Meanwhile, Carolyn Wiger’s frustration with Reyes came to a head as she actively campaigned against her. The game’s social dynamics became even more complex, as players struggled to determine who could be trusted.

The Traitors US episode ended with an intense confrontation in the traitors’ turret. Wiger directly vowed to take down Reyes, while Reyes, equally determined, promised to fight back.

Watching the conflict unfold, Mariano appeared shocked by the state of their alliance. “It’s a disaster,” he admitted, acknowledging that the traitors’ unity had completely crumbled.

New episodes of The Traitors US air on Thursdays at 9 pm EST on Peacock.

