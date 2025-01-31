“Very Blindsiding“—The Traitors star Nikki Garcia reflects on the Bambi alliance and Boston Rob’s game strategy

The Traitors season 3 brings a plot twist each week disclosing who gets banished or murdered in this competition series. Hosted by Alan Cumming, 20 players are divided into teams of faithfuls and traitors. To win the final grand prize of up to $250,000, faithfuls have to vote out the traitors. If they are unable to do so and a traitor makes it to the end of the game, then the final grand prize is handed over to the traitor.

In the ongoing installment, Nikki Garcia was eliminated in episode 5 that aired on January 23, 2025. She was one of the faithfuls who was wrongfully accused of being a traitor. During her exit interview with NBC Insider on January 28, 2025, Nikki discussed the major reasons that led to the majority of players misidentify her.

She also talked about her "Bambi" alliance with Chrishell Stause and Gabby Windey. Recalling how Boston Rob took her name at the roundtable, she said:

"It was just very blindsiding. I think coming from the perspective [of] an athlete, I came in there playing a game."

The Traitors star Nikki Garcia discusses her elimination

After her elimination on The Traitors season 3 episode 5, Nikki talked about the overall game strategy followed by her fellow cast mates and becoming Boston Rob's target. In a conversation with NBC Insider, Nikki shared her perspective of the game and how her actions were misunderstood by the majority of the faithfuls.

As an athlete, Garcia expected the murder mystery competition series to be about the challenges but instead, she realized something else. The Traitors contestant implied there were players who were part of the show for "attention," she elaborated:

"Other people come in thinking about whatever characters these people are and showmanship. At one point, I'm even like, 'Wait, is this about playing the game, or is it about how much attention [you] can get for TV?

Garcia shared her thought process regarding the game itself, as she said:

"Because I'm here to play a game.' So, I felt like that made people feel like [I] don't care. And I'm like, 'I don't know how you guys play games, but I'm focused and in it!'"

Nikki also spoke about the "Bambi" alliance she formed with two contestants, Chrishell Stause and Gabby Windey, which ended up making her more of a target. Garcia shared that their teammates called their trio "Bambis" as they would often hang out with each other. The former professional wrestler highlighted how the alliance affected her overall view as a player, she said:

"It was really weird because it became such a thing, almost as if we were leaving people out. I was confused how people took it more as, 'You're leaving me out of your group,' [rather] than realizing it was an alliance. It was strange."

According to Nikki, Boston Rob was someone she trusted and it was "a shock" to her when he, Wes Bergmann, and Derrick suspected her of being a traitor. After Nikki received votes from Chrishell and Gabby against her, the eliminated contestant realized Boston Rob "really manipulated" her fellow Bambi alliance's girls.

The upcoming episodes will focus more on what next step the traitors, including Boston Rob, will take to advance further in the series. New episodes of The Traitors season 3 premiere every week on Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Peacock TV.

