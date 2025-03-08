"Nothing haunts me because it is a game" — The Traitors' Gabby and fellow winners reveal their strategy and future cast picks

In a discussion on March 7, 2025, during a virtual interview, The Traitors US season 3 winners outlined their approach to the game and suggested potential future contestants. Gabby Windey was asked whether any banishments or decisions from the show continued to affect her after the competition. She responded,

Ad

"Well, nothing haunts me because it is a game."

The conclusion of The Traitors Season 3, which aired on Peacock on March 6, 2025, resulted in four Faithfuls—Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Dolores Catania—securing a joint victory. Following the final roundtable at Ardross Castle in Scotland, they banished Traitor Britney Haynes and decided to end the game, splitting the prize fund equally.

How The Traitors' season 3 winners navigated the game and who they want to see next

Ad

Trending

The role of non-gamers in the outcome

Ad

Throughout the season, a distinction emerged between contestants with experience in strategic gameplay and those without it. The winners, who did not have extensive backgrounds in similar competitions, reflected on how this influenced their performance.

Dylan Efron explained that they did not have the same level of attention on them as experienced players, who often entered the game with higher visibility and became early targets. Dolores Catania added that her unfamiliarity with the game’s mechanics helped her avoid overanalyzing situations. Ivar Mountbatten shared a similar perspective, stating,

Ad

"I am a pretty straightforward character and don’t overthink things and therefore I just went with the flow much more, and again, flew under the radar."

The decision to trust Dylan at the final roundtable

Ad

At the final roundtable, Haynes made a case against Efron, attempting to convince the remaining Faithfuls that he was a Traitor. The group ultimately decided to trust Dylan, leading to Britney’s elimination.

Ivar explained that Dylan appeared trustworthy, which influenced their decision to side with him. Dolores noted that if Dylan had been a Traitor, his demeanor would have made him an unexpected and deceptive player. Dylan and Gabby had moments of mistrust throughout the season, but their dynamic changed by the final stages of the game. Dylan explained,

Ad

"I obviously didn’t trust her, and then I realized that I was wrong, and I judged her and I was able to learn from that. And then by the end, I trusted her more than anyone."

The shift in their relationship became evident during the helicopter challenge. Gabby described the moment by saying,

"I just wanted to die the whole time during that mission. And Dylan was a calming force. I just needed him for those seven minutes when my life really was in danger."

Ad

Future cast recommendations for The Traitors

Ad

The winners also discussed which public figures they would like to see compete in future seasons of The Traitors. Windey suggested,

"I say Trisha Paytas, because she’s dying to go on, and I think she’s hilarious to watch."

Mountbatten suggested Jennifer Coolidge as a potential contestant, while Catania supported the idea of Chanel Ayan returning. She explained that Ayan could deceive effectively, which would make her a strong Traitor in the game. Efron pointed to contestants from Love Island USA, specifically Leah Kateb and Kordell Beckham, as potential candidates.

Ad

The Traitors season 3 is available for streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback