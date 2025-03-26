"It was so hard"—Million Dollar Secret star Lauren reveals she “hated” her millionaire role

Million Dollar Secret premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2025. Lauren was chosen to be the first millionaire of the season. She managed to hide her identity and successfully survived two nightly dinners, where Harry and Se Young were respectively voted out by other contestants, thinking that they were the secret millionaires.

Lauren won her secret agenda in episode 2, and then, she took the opportunity to let the million dollars be randomly reassigned to any of the cast mates. After the nightly dinner in episode 3, Lauren came out to her fellow players and told them she was the millionaire.

"It was so hard, and I hated it. I can't do it anymore. Now that it's not mine, I don't want to lie at all. Things I said were genuine, and the person I am is genuine," she said.

Million Dollar Secret star Lauren reveals her identity to her cast mates

By the end of the Million Dollar Secret episode 2, Se Young was voted out by her fellow contestants, believing that she was the millionaire. However, she wasn't, and the real one, Lauren, was still in the game. In her confessional, Lauren shared that this secret identity was eating her from the inside out. She was relieved that she survived the recent elimination, and felt like she was breathing again.

Host Peter Serafinowicz then informed the contestants that the millionaire had completed their secret agenda earlier in the episode, and won a very special reward. He added that since the millionaire was worried that the players were onto them, they took the opportunity to let the million dollars be randomly reassigned to one of their boxes tomorrow morning.

With this, Lauren was relieved of her duties. However, her cast mates were still unaware that she was the millionaire.

"This game has made me question myself and everything and everybody and I'm looking around, and I'm about to start playing this act all over again of pretending I don't have information. I hate lying, and I don't think I can do it anymore. If I keep the lies going at this point, that'll break me," Lauren said in her confessional.

At the start of episode 3, after returning from dinner, Lauren couldn't take it anymore and told the other contestants that she was the first millionaire. She mentioned that she could no longer play the game the way she had originally intended.

The Million Dollar Secret star admitted that she wanted to disclose her identity because she was "sick of lying." She wished to be genuine and play an honest game with the rest of them. She also confessed that she enjoyed bragging about how well she had played them so far.

As her cast mates began asking numerous questions about her role, Lauren told them she couldn’t share everything, as she wanted to keep some information to her advantage.

"I'm learning a thing or two. I'm not gonna tell you everything. Like, I'm learning. I'm learning. I can't tell all of it, because I'm like, I want an advantage. I know what it looks like. Okay, I'm taking pride in the fact that I didn't… I lied to a lot of you, but I also just gave you valuable information," the Million Dollar Secret star concluded.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix on March 26.

