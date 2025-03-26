In the latest competition series, Million Dollar Secret, which released its first three episodes on March 26, 2025, 12 contestants were introduced to the audience worldwide. Out of those 12, Samantha revealed in a confessional that she was a police officer in New York City but didn't want to disclose the information as it would bring more eyes on her.

After everyone was acquainted, Samantha mentioned her strategy of gaining other contestants' trust by "turning on the waterworks."

"One of my strategies is to get these people to trust me and to build these alliances. You want to give them something to believe in you, so that they can trust you," stated Samantha.

While chatting with Phillip, Cara, and Sydnee, she opened up about having experienced infertility. She also claimed to have had a miracle child, a son, after struggling to conceive and mentioned that she had felt like a failure due to it.

"We ended up having my son which he's, like, the biggest miracle in the world. And then, I've had six miscarriages since then, so like, it's almost like I would give a million dollars just to build my family," said Samantha.

What else transpired in the premiere episode of Million Dollar Secret?

The first episode of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret began with host Peter Serafinowicz introducing the 12 contestants at The Stag. Before entering, each contestant chose an animal from a bag, which randomly selected who would become the millionaire.

Lauren was revealed to be the millionaire after contestants received a case in their rooms in which she found the large sum of money.

Host Peter Serafinowicz explained the game rules to the participants. The 11 non-millionaire contestants had to figure out Lauren's identity through puzzles.

Meanwhile, Lauren had secret tasks to complete on her own. If successful, she would gain extra voting power in the elimination round, with three votes instead of one.

"Whoever finds the million dollars in their room gets to keep it. But only if they can hide in plain sight until the end of their stay," revealed Peter.

Peter visited Lauren and gave her the mission for the day which she had to complete before the start of the day's challenge. Lauren had to hug every other contestant to gain the three-vote advantage.

While talking to each other, most contestants mentioned that they suspected Harry was the millionaire.

Earlier on Million Dollar Secret, he tried to hold hands and say grace to everyone and later, he asked contestants to join hands again to wish each other luck, which raised suspicion against him.

After lunch, Se Young and Lauren had a chat where Se Young shared her strategy for surviving the game. She thought the women should work together and eliminate the men first.

"My goal is to establish who are the people I can initially trust. Lauren feels very genuine and she is such a kind and welcoming person," said Se Young in Million Dollar Secret.

Lauren took advantage of the moment and hugged everyone in the room, completing her task just in time. Lauren mentioned in a confessional that she found the hugging task awkward, especially since she had just met the other contestants.

All contestants eventually joined in to finish the first Million Dollar Secret challenge.

The contestants were divided into teams, with one person as the runner and the other as the codebreaker, who would chase the runner with a dog. Sydnee, Lydia, Lauren, Cara, Se Young, and Corey won the challenge and moved on to the Trophy Room.

There, they decided that Lydia would open Harry's box. The episode ended with a cliffhanger as all 12 contestants gathered to vote out one player.

The first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret can be streamed on Netflix.

