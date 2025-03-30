Who has been eliminated from Million Dollar Secret so far? Details explored

Million Dollar Secret has had its first two eliminations in three episodes, establishing the early dynamics of the competition. The show, which launched on March 26, 2025, has already seen intense strategy and deception as 12 contestants compete to uncover the identity of the secret millionaire.

Ad

So far in the competition, Harry was the first to be eliminated in episode 2, followed by Lauren in episode 3, leaving 10 players in the game. The secret millionaire’s identity remains a central mystery, and each move made by the contestants could be the difference between staying in the game or facing elimination.

Eliminations from Million Dollar Secret: A detailed look

Harry’s elimination in episode 2

Ad

Trending

Harry, a 59-year-old photographer, was the first contestant to be eliminated. Talking to Tudum post-show, he mentioned that his strategy entering Million Dollar Secret was to “play a game of omission,” aiming to avoid outright lying while still steering the group away from suspicion.

Ad

Harry’s ability to build rapport with others, which he honed as a personal photographer for billionaires, was an asset in forming connections with fellow players. However, he believed that his trustworthiness could be his downfall, as it might make him a target, saying,

“I am good at putting people together and at ease, but that could make me an immediate target, too.”

In episode 2, titled The Five Suspects, Harry was eliminated after a tense vote. Lauren, one of the players, used her three-vote advantage to orchestrate Harry’s exit, hoping to deflect suspicion away from herself. However, Lauren expressed regret over her actions, stating that she felt guilty about deceiving Harry. She said,

Ad

“I’ve been thinking about the elimination dinner. I’m feeling guilt, because the lying feels really crappy.”

Her move led to increased suspicions about the contestants' alliances and motivations. Harry’s departure in episode 2 marked the beginning of strategic moves and shifts in Million Dollar Secret's dynamics.

Lauren’s elimination in episode 3

Ad

Lauren, a 35-year-old stay-at-home mom from Fargo, North Dakota, was the second contestant to be eliminated. Initially, Lauren planned to rely on her likable persona to avoid suspicion. Her background as a school counselor and her self-proclaimed expertise in picking up on subtle behavioral cues were seen as valuable skills for navigating Million Dollar Secret.

As Lauren stated in her Tudum interview,

“I was trained to pick up on subtle changes in behavior and tone.”

Ad

Despite her attempts to maintain a positive image, Lauren found herself under pressure.

In episode 3, titled Going to Hell on a Scholarship, Lauren’s journey took an unexpected turn when she revealed to the group that she was a secret millionaire. She broke down emotionally, explaining how difficult it had been to conceal the truth. However, her confession sparked skepticism, with some contestants questioning whether it was part of a strategy to manipulate others.

Ad

Ad

As the voting began, Lauren found herself in a tie with contestant Sydnee. The decision was left to Phil, another contestant who held the final vote. In a surprising twist, Phil chose to eliminate Lauren, sending shockwaves through the group. Her exit underscored the unpredictability of Million Dollar Secret, as even the millionaire could be eliminated.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are currently available for streaming on Netflix. The next three episodes will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback