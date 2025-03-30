"Growing into my fave player”— Million Dollar Secret fans divided by Sam’s gameplay

Another show adorning Netflix's library of thrill-filled shows, Million Dollar Secret, premiered on the streaming platform on March 26 with its first three episodes. Similar to the coveted reality show, Traitors, Million Dollar Secret contestants also had to sniff out the millionaire amongst them and vote them out unanimously.

Sam, one of the many contestants of the show, introduced herself as a New York City cop to the cameras and stated that she wasn't going to tell anyone her real profession. She later told the cameras that she was ready to turn on the "waterworks" and cry to forge alliances and get people to trust her.

Sam was also the one to sniff out Lauren, the secret millionaire's, secret agenda when she suspected her of hugging all the contestants. She was the only one to call Harry the "low-hanging fruit" because she thought Lauren might be throwing him under the bus to not get caught. She rightly reminded her fellow contestants that they needed to beware of the seeds that were being planted by the millionaire.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret came to X to react to Sam's gameplay.

"Sam is growing into my fave player but she has to cool it with the “but I'm a cop” line," a fan said.

"Watching #MillionDollarSecret on Netflix, show is so fun. rooting for Sam. Girl is smart smart. And Cara for her observation and instinct," said another.

"I’m only on episode 1 and I already don’t like Sam," added a third.

"And if they continue their so misguided "strategy" of eliminating the so-called "dangerous players” instead of the actual millionaire… then Sam baby, you’d better watch your back. They might just fear anyone smarter than themselves," wrote one.

However, some fans of Million Dollar Secret were also critical of Sam's gameplay.

"Lauren did really well on her 1st two missions but who annoys me at this point is Sam.She kept saying that she KNEW it was Lauren but when it came time to vote, she didn’t vote for her so what’s the point ??" an X user wrote.

"Sam clocked Lauren. Sam clocked Phil. She’s good," wrote another.

"Repeating that she's a cop in literally every interview is not helping her case. We understood after the 50th time you've said it lol," commented one.

"Come on, Sam! Clock in and do that girl math! Someone in that alliance is the millionaire. look at that plan backfiring real quick. Whew," wrote one.

When Sam shared her fertility issues on the Million Dollar Secret episode 1

After Sam said in the first episode that she was going to use her tears to connect with people emotionally and create alliances, she told some of the castmates that she was having fertility issues. She told them that she felt like a failure because she felt like, "Why can't I do it?".

She called the birth of her son "the biggest miracle" and added:

"I've had six miscarriages since then."

She shared that she could give the million dollars, i.e., the winning prize of the show, to build her family. However, she explained that she didn't want to give up. Sam's plan to make people trust her worked because several cast members gathered around her as she told them her story and acknowledged the connections they were making.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 2, only on Netflix.

