"I'm keeping my mouth shut"—Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee refuses to share that she still suspects Lauren of being the millionaire

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The show pitted 12 contestants to compete against one another in a game of strategy to win the million-dollar cash prize. Lauren was the first contestant to be appointed for the role of the millionaire. However, she soon got overwhelmed by the role, and it was then randomly assigned to Philip.

After Lauren was dropped from the role, she confessed to her fellow contestants about it in episode 3 and told them that she was tired of "lying" and "deceiving" them. However, Sydnee was still suspicious of Lauren and chose to keep an eye on her.

Later in the episode, after winning a challenge, Sydnee and Lauren's team entered the trophy room. During the segment, when host Peter Serafinowicz asked Sydnee who she speculated was the millionaire, she chose to keep the name to herself. She then shared in her confessional that she didn't want Lauren to get an idea of what she was thinking.

"I'm keeping my mouth shut because I can feel Lauren eyeing me this entire time, just waiting for something to pounce on," Sydnee said in her confessional.

Million Dollar Secret star Corey gets the opportunity to receive the millionaire clue

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, host Peter Serafinowicz informed the cast that the previous millionaire had stepped down, and a new one had been randomly selected from among them. After the cast came back from the dinner, Lauren told them that she was the previous millionaire who dropped out of the position. She explained that she got overwhelmed by the powers the title held, and she was tired of lying to her fellow castmates.

While some believed Lauren and commended her for revealing the private information, others, including Sydnee and Jaimi, grew more suspicious of her. The next morning, Phil was appointed as the new millionaire. Unaware of this, other players were later tasked with competing in a team challenge for the chance to enter the trophy room and receive a clue to help them uncover the millionaire’s identity.

Corey, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee, who were part of Team B, defeated Team A, which included Chris, Cara, Sam, Lydia, and Jaimi.

While all of the winning team members got the chance to enter the Million Dollar Secret trophy room, they had to unanimously pick one member who would receive the clue.

"I want to make sure the clue is not given to somebody that's going to bullsh*t us. Doesn't have to be me. Can't be Sydnee," Lauren commented in her confessional.

As Corey, Kyle, Lauren, Phillip, and Sydnee arrived, Peter asked them who they suspected to be the millionaire. When the host turned to Sydnee, she responded that she was trying not to speak today as she believed she'd get into trouble if she did that. In a confessional, Sydnee clarified that she didn't say the name out loud because she didn't want Lauren to get any hint of what she was thinking.

The Million Dollar Secret host then reminded the winning team that only one of them would receive the clue and told them that they had to decide on a person to get the opportunity. After a bit of back and forth, the team opted to trust Corey and chose him to receive the clue.

"People are starting to break down fast. I think this house needs a leader to step up. So I'm gonna keep playing with integrity, honesty. I got to be that guy right now," Corey reacted in his confessional.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

